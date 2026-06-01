Sir Rod Stewart Cancels Las Vegas Shows Due to Sinus Infection, Plans Return Tuesday

Sir Rod Stewart regretfully canceled two concerts of his Las Vegas residency due to a sinus infection, but plans to resume his shows this Tuesday. The 81-year-old rocker apologized to fans and assured them of his recovery.

Sir Rod Stewart regretfully canceled two concerts of his Las Vegas residency The Encore Shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace scheduled for last Friday and Saturday due to a health issue.

The 81-year-old British rocker, known for his raspy voice and energetic performances, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was on vocal rest as he recovered from a sinus infection. He apologized to his family of fans and expressed hope to see them at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer. The Grammy-winning grandfather of five plans to resume his residency in Nevada this Tuesday, indicating he expects a swift recovery.

Stewart's cancellation follows a pattern of health-related interruptions in his career. Nearly a year ago, his health put a devastating stop to three of his Colosseum concerts when he needed to recover from the flu. The thyroid and prostate cancer survivor has been open about his health battles, but remains committed to performing. In 2024, Stewart declared that he would stop staging large-scale world tours in favor of smaller venues and more intimacy, but he has no plans to retire.

I love what I do, and I do what I love, he said. The Swing Fever singer, who boasts 1.7 million Instagram followers, noted that he is fit, has a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds. He keeps fit with a rigorous routine that includes underwater training, where his trainer throws a brick into the pool and he dives in to push it to the other end.

Stewart also maintains a massive gym and indoor pool at his 10-bedroom 18th-century Grade II-listed manor in Essex, England. He told AARP that he has had the same trainer for 38 years and played soccer all his life until a knee replacement slowed him down. Despite his age, Stewart still pulls 15.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has sold more than 120 million records worldwide since his 1963 debut.

The luxury car collector is best known for hit songs such as Baby Jane, Maggie May, Have I Told You Lately, This Old Heart of Mine, Forever Young, and Da Ya Think I'm Sexy. The latter was controversially inspired by a Brazilian musician, Jorge Ben Jor, a fact Stewart has acknowledged. Ticketmaster issued full refunds for the canceled shows, as the event organizer canceled.

Stewart was last photographed leaving WeHo hotspot Craig's on Wednesday night, smiling after several high-profile public outings in the UK. He recently made headlines for calling former President Donald Trump a little ratbag while praising King Charles. Stewart's connection with his fans remains strong, and his Las Vegas residency has been a highlight for many attendees. The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is a iconic venue that has hosted many legendary performers.

Stewart's shows are known for their high energy and classic hits, and fans were disappointed by the sudden cancellation. However, the singer's commitment to his health and recovery is paramount, and he looks forward to returning to the stage. Stewart's career spans over six decades, and he continues to be a beloved figure in rock music. He has received numerous awards, including two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His influence on music is immeasurable, and his live performances are a testament to his enduring talent. The cancellation of these two shows is a reminder that even the most energetic performers must prioritize their health. Stewart's message to his fans was heartfelt, and they eagerly await his return. As he resumes his residency, he will undoubtedly bring the same passion and showmanship that has defined his career.

His health scare serves as a reminder of the importance of vocal rest and recovery, especially for a singer who relies on his voice. Stewart's dedication to his craft is evident, and he remains an inspiration to many. His Las Vegas shows are a must-see for fans, and the brief hiatus will only make his return more anticipated. The singer's future plans include more intimate performances and possibly new music, though no official announcements have been made.

For now, Stewart focuses on recovering and preparing for his upcoming shows. His resilience and positive attitude are commendable, and he continues to defy age with his energetic lifestyle. The cancellation may have disappointed fans, but it is a temporary setback for a legendary artist who has overcome many challenges. Stewart's legacy is secure, and his health remains a top priority.

As he looks forward to Tuesday's show, his fans stand by him, ready to welcome him back with open arms





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Rod Stewart Las Vegas Residency Sinus Infection Concert Cancellation Health

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