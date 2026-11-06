Sir Rex Harrison Secret Son Richard Discovered After Chance Meeting

An unrecorded son of Sir Rex Harrison, named Richard, has been revealed following a discovery by Carey Harrison, expanding the family history of the My Fair Lady star beyond his known six wives.

Sir Rex Harrison, the renowned actor celebrated for his mesmerizing portrayal of Henry Higgins in the 1964 cinematic classic My Fair Lady alongside Audrey Hepburn, has a previously unknown son. This significant revelation regarding the family tree of the Oscar-winning performer has only come to light recently, uncovering a secret child born in the 1930s that had never been part of the public record.

For decades, Sir Rex Harrison was known for his six marriages, various romantic liaisons, and two legitimate sons. However, the existence of Richard Harrison, a boy born to a British woman in the 1930s, was completely concealed from the wider world until an extraordinary series of chance encounters brought the truth to the surface in Mexico.

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The Mechanism of Discovery

The secret remained buried until an old school friend of Carey Harrison, who was Sir Rex Harrison's second son and only child from his second marriage, met an elderly British woman in Mexico. During a lengthy conversation, this woman felt comfortable disclosing a private detail from the 1930s, revealing that she had given birth to a boy named Richard, whose father was Rex Harrison, then a young and unknown actor.

Rex Harrison did not marry the mother of Richard. Instead, he married Ethel Colette-Thomas in 1934, who gave birth to a son named Noel. Noel, who later became an Olympic skier and singer, has until now always been considered Rex's first-born. Carey Harrison, a prominent avant-garde dramatist, became intrigued by this information after it was reported to him by his friend.

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Family Connections and Views

Carey Harrison subsequently contacted the woman and, through her, established a connection with his half-brother Richard. Carey introduced Richard to his other half-brother, Noel, facilitating a meeting between the two siblings who had never known of each other's existence. This family reunion was orchestrated by Carey, who played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the separated branches of his father's lineage.

The story of this hidden family member came to public attention through Wayne Bontoft, a former Downing Street press officer and a fan of Noel Harrison, known for his song Windmills Of Your Mind. Bontoft, who recently published an authorized biography titled Noel Harrison: Windmills Of His Mind, shares that Noel and Richard met in the 1990s and immediately recognized their familial bond.

Historical Impact and Consequences

All three half-brothers have since passed away, with Noel dying in 2013, Carey passing away last year, and Richard, who lived in Surrey, dying in 2021. Wayne Bontoft, who spoke to Richard by phone, described him as an intensely private and forgiving individual who held no grudges against his father, Sir Rex Harrison. Richard's life remained largely unrecorded by the media during his lifetime, preserving his privacy until after his death.

The revelation of Richard Harrison challenges the established narrative of Sir Rex Harrison's domestic life, which was dominated by his six marriages and his public persona as a charismatic actor. While the actor's poise on stage and screen was evident in his Oscar-winning performance, his private life was far more complex, involving multiple wives, lovers, and children whose identities were kept secret for decades.

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Broader Cultural Context

While the story of Sir Rex Harrison's secret son has emerged, other notable figures in the entertainment industry are also making headlines. TV chef Clodagh McKenna admits she has transformed the eating habits of her husband, Harry Herbert, who now refuses meals that do not meet her exacting standards. Sir Mick Jagger, aged 83, has expressed a strong desire to return to the stage, indicating he would perform solo if the Rolling Stones do not reunite for a tour.

Additionally, actor Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah have purchased a property in Belsize Park, north London, for £1.5million. Model Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law, has been featured for undergoing a herbal treatment in Thailand, while Kemi Badenoch's husband, Hamish, has been elected to the Garrick club. These disparate events highlight the ongoing public interest in the personal lives of celebrities and their families.