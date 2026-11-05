Sir Reginald And The Clockwork Heart Kickstarter Launch

Joe Atalla launches his writing debut Sir Reginald And The Clockwork Heart on Kickstarter, featuring pulp adventure stories drawn by Juni Ba and Jesse Lonergan.

Joe Atalla launches the hardcover pulp adventure anthology Sir Reginald And The Clockwork Heart on Kickstarter this week. The project marks Atalla's debut as a writer in the comic book medium. He has collaborated with acclaimed artists to bring the stories of skeleton gentleman adventurer Sir Reginald to life.

The collection features five linked tales starring Sir Reginald and his ghostly butler Mr Spittle. The pair travels across diverse locations including deserts, oceans, temples, and graveyards. Their mission involves collecting mysterious artefacts tied to an overarching secret.

Also read Stella McCartney on Raising Children Amidst Fame and Grandpa Sir Paul's Legacy

A central plot point involves a Clockwork Heart and the return of Reginald's old nemesis Prof Zardo. The narrative structure relies on these interconnected stories to build a larger mystery. Readers can support the project through its current crowdfunding campaign on the Kickstarter platform.

Creative Process And Collaboration

Joe Atalla explains that collaborating on Sir Reginald And The Clockwork Heart pushed his ideas further. The process also significantly sped up the production of the book compared to solo work. He notes that being a cartoonist is typically a lonely existence. Most creators spend unreasonable hours writing and drawing alone.

Advertisement

Atalla has many project ideas covering various genres and tones. He found that some ideas were not best served by his personal art style. He decided to collaborate with accomplished cartoonists whose styles matched the stories. This approach allows for a better match between narrative and visual execution.

The anthology features artwork by Juni Ba, Jesse Lonergan, Armand Bodnar, and Dimitrios Pantazis. Atalla entered the project with an open mind regarding his writing. He allowed the artists room to play with their own flare and attention to detail. This approach helped elevate his text and breathe new life into his characters.

Jesse Lonergan Illustration Workflow

Atalla worked closely with Jesse Lonergan on a seven-page wordless adventure story. The tale follows Sir Reginald through a jungle to an ancient temple modeled after Angkor Wat. The protagonist faces various threats and booby traps during the journey. The story was fully written before Atalla approached Lonergan about drawing it.

Atalla chose Lonergan for his masterful use of paneling and silent storytelling. He expected an easy plug-and-play situation based on Lonergan's established style. However, the artist raised logistical questions often ignored by others. Lonergan provided suggestions on depicting Sir Reginald and grounding the story in its era.

The artist even researched period cultural weapons for the temple traps. This dedication to the craft was rare for a seven-page work for hire. Atalla trusted Lonergan's suggestions implicitly due to his admiration for the artist. They had healthy discussions about details important to the book's continuity.

Even the ending of the story was a point of collaboration between the two. Atalla originally drafted an overt reference to a famous movie ending. He explained his intentions to Lonergan, who made it unique and more poignant. This process resulted in a better finished product than the initial draft alone.

Advertisement

Impact And Future Steps

The Sir Reginald And The Clockwork Heart anthology showcases a new direction for Joe Atalla. It demonstrates the value of collaborative writing in the comic book industry. The project highlights how artists can improve upon original textual visions.

The crowdfunding campaign allows fans to secure a copy of the hardcover book. Interested readers can back the project through the Kickstarter website. The release promises a high-quality collection of pulp adventure stories.

The involvement of multiple top-tier artists ensures visual diversity in the anthology. Each story benefits from the unique strengths of its respective illustrator. This approach results in a richer reading experience for the audience.

The success of this collaboration may influence Atalla's future creative projects. He has expressed openness to working with other talented creators. The project serves as a proof of concept for mixed-medium storytelling.

The anthology stands as a testament to the power of shared creative effort. It bridges the gap between written narrative and visual art. The result is a cohesive and engaging adventure for comic book fans.