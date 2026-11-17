Friends report Sir Ranulph Fiennes appeared happy after being allowed a visit, but legal challenges against wife Louise Millington-Cotes continue over alleged unlawful liberty deprivation.

Friends of the legendary explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes have confirmed that he appeared content and dignified during a rare private visit, dispelling fears that he was being held captive. The 82-year-old, who has suffered from Parkinson's disease for some time, was seen smiling and interacting with visitors after two years of isolation.

Anton and Jill Bowring, long-time associates of the explorer, spent two hours with him at a specialist dementia unit last week, describing the experience as "heavenly" and noting that his face was "lit up from within."

Reactions From Close Friends Visits

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The Bowrings, who served as marine co-ordinator and cook respectively on Sir Ranulph Fiennes' record-breaking Transglobe Expedition from 1979 to 1982, stated that the explorer looked happy in his current environment. Mr. Bowring emphasized that Sir Ranulph appeared dignified and not like a frightened hostage, despite reports suggesting otherwise. While the explorer showed limited ability to make complex decisions or express detailed opinions, he was able to indicate simple preferences, such as wanting a banana when offered one. Mr. Bowring concluded that given his medical condition, Sir Ranulph Fiennes was in the best possible situation currently available to him.

Guardianship And Legal Challenges Arise

Despite the positive account from the Bowrings, significant legal opposition remains against Louise Millington-Cotes, the second wife of Sir Ranulph Fiennes, who has exercised power of attorney over him. Louise Millington-Cotes married the explorer in 2005 following the death of his first wife, Virginia Pepper, and has previously refused to allow visitors or disclose his exact whereabouts. Her estranged son, Alex Millington-Cotes, is among those pressing a legal challenge, stating that she has not acted appropriately from the beginning of his guardianship. Alex Millington-Cotes argues that the goal is not to attack his mother but to remove her power over his stepfather in a manner that causes the least harm.

Care Home Practices Under Scrutiny

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Allegations regarding the treatment of Sir Ranulph Fiennes have included reports of non-disclosure agreements being signed by visitors at a London establishment. At a separate care home in Wales, instructions were allegedly given to prevent the explorer from socializing with other residents and to wear a disguise when leaving his room. The owner of the Welsh facility described these conditions as unacceptable, stating they would not treat an animal that way. Concerns about his wellbeing were reported to the Office of the Public Guardian by one care home owner, who also contacted the police regarding the situation.

Official Findings On Liberty Deprivation

A care inspectorate concluded at the start of this year that Sir Ranulph Fiennes was being deprived of his liberty unlawfully because Louise Millington-Cotes failed to ensure relevant legal protocols were in place. This official determination has intensified the outcry from his celebrity friends and colleagues, including fellow adventurers Bear Grylls and Ben Fogle. These public figures have called on the police to investigate the matter further, citing the extreme nature of the restrictions placed on the world-renowned explorer.

Long Term Implications For The Explorer

The situation highlights the complex intersection of medical care, legal guardianship, and personal autonomy for elderly individuals with declining health. With Sir Ranulph Fiennes now in a specialist dementia unit, the focus remains on ensuring his welfare while legal battles regarding his power of attorney continue. The involvement of high-profile supporters and regulatory bodies suggests that the case may set important precedents for how the rights of vulnerable individuals are protected against potential overreach by family members or guardians.