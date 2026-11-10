Sir Paul McCartney Becomes Billionaire At Age 84 With $1.4B Wealth

Sir Paul McCartney achieves billionaire status at 84, with a net worth of $1.4billion driven by MPL Communications and his extensive music catalog ownership.

Sir Paul McCartney has reached the milestone of billionaire status at the age of 84. Forbes reports that the former Beatle possesses a net worth of $1.4billion. This valuation places him as the third-richest musician globally.

He trails behind Taylor Swift, who holds $2billion, and Jay-Z, who holds $2.8billion. This financial achievement marks a significant shift from the group's early career, where they received less than a penny per album sold during the peak of Beatlemania.

Also read Paul McCartney Surpasses $1.4 Billion Net Worth, Becoming World's Third Richest Musician

MPL Communications Drives Wealth

The primary engine behind this financial success is MPL Communications. McCartney launched this publishing company in 1969, just months before The Beatles dissolved. The entity currently accounts for nearly a quarter of a billion dollars of his total wealth.

McCartney created MPL to retain control over his solo career publishing and master recordings. This move secured him a larger share of royalties compared to the restrictive contracts of his earlier years. He previously described the Beatles' initial publishing arrangement with Dick James as a slave contract.

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Global Music Copyrights Add Value

MPL manages not only McCartney's own hits but also a vast collection of copyrights for other artists. He acquired the back catalogue of Buddy Holly before the modern music valuation boom. He also owns rights to Broadway scores including Grease, Annie, and Guys and Dolls.

His portfolio includes Christmas standards such as Baby It's Cold Outside and It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas. These assets generate continuous revenue streams whenever the songs are streamed or performed on stage. This diversification protects his income from changes in the music industry.

Beatles Earnings And Real Estate

McCartney receives 25 percent of earnings from Apple Corps. The holding company generates $50million annually from streaming, vinyl, and merchandise sales. He also earns $10million per year from his share of Beatles songwriting copyrights.

This income resulted from legal battles fought over the past two decades. Beyond music, he invests in real estate worldwide and owns art by Magritte and Picasso. His recent Got Back tour included 79 dates across the globe.

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Recent Albums And Biopics

He released his 20th solo studio album, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane, in May. The record reached number one in Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The album features memories of his youth and bandmates.

Sam Mendes is directing biopics of The Beatles members for the screen. Paul Mescal will portray McCartney, supported by Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn. McCartney praised Mescal's preparation and understanding of his musical style during filming preparations.