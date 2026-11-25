Sir Nicholas Bacon faces backlash from Norfolk residents after allowing a homeless man to camp on his estate, sparking fears for community safety and local events.

Tensions have erupted in the Norfolk hamlet of Toft Monks following a dispute between Sir Nicholas Bacon and local residents regarding an unauthorized encampment on his historic property. The conflict centers on Sir Nicholas Bacon, the holder of England's oldest baronetcy, who permitted a homeless man in his 50s to set up three tents on the grounds of Raveningham Hall. The 18th-century estate, spanning 5,500 acres, is located near the village green in Maypole Green, a tiny settlement within Toft Monks. Residents argue that the presence of the encampment has created an unsafe and unpleasant environment for the community.

Community Safety Concerns and Disruptions

Villagers report that the homeless man's behavior has been erratic and intimidating, significantly disrupting daily life in the village. Locals have complained about bags of rubbish piling up beside the tents and the man using one of the structures as a toilet. Several women have stated they feel too frightened to walk past the campsite, with some choosing to drive their cars short distances, such as to visit a neighbor 50 yards away, to avoid encountering him. Reports also include allegations of the man shouting foul language and screaming, which has caused genuine distress among the residents, particularly widowed ladies living in close proximity to the site.

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The disruption extends beyond personal safety fears to affect local community activities. Residents expressed anger over the potential cancellation of cricket matches and other events on the village green due to concerns about indecent conduct. One villager noted that the homeless man had erected a cordon of string around his camp with signs warning people to stay away, accompanied by incoherent messages. This physical barrier and the associated hostility have further alienated the resident from the community, creating a palpable sense of division and fear within Toft Monks.

Official Response and Public Meeting

Concerns reached a peak when residents held a public meeting on October 12 at St Margaret's Church in Toft Monks to air their grievances. The attendees discussed the homeless man's impact on the village, with many expressing dissatisfaction with the situation. During this meeting, the community questioned Sir Nicholas Bacon's decision to allow the man to remain on his land so close to the village center. The meeting highlighted the deep frustration felt by locals who feel their safety and quality of life are being compromised by the ongoing presence of the encampment near Raveningham Hall.

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Local police attended the community concerns but indicated they could not intervene immediately because the situation is classified as a civil matter. Officers noted that the homeless man had not been involved in any criminal activity at the time of the complaints. This legal stance left many villagers feeling powerless, as they had no immediate recourse to remove the source of the disturbance. The inability of law enforcement to act promptly due to the civil nature of the dispute exacerbated the tension between the residents and the landowner.

Sir Nicholas Bacon's Defensive Correspondence

Sir Nicholas Bacon, 73, widened the rift with the community by emailing villagers a letter that many found insulting and condescending. In the correspondence, the baronet suggested that residents should show more sympathy, arguing that the man suffers from mental health difficulties and loneliness. Sir Nicholas pointed out that the homeless man has a family and community, whereas the resident victims of his behavior are isolated. He argued that attempting to evict the man from the 5,500-acre estate would take a year, making immediate removal impractical. The letter emphasized Christian compassion, stating that the man should be helped rather than vilified unless he commits a criminal offense.

The baronet, who serves as chairman of the Royal Collection Trust and is a former barrister, expressed that his approach differs from those demanding immediate removal. He stated that waiting a year in adverse conditions was not the right solution and promised to continue monitoring the situation with the help of the police and mental health services. However, villagers rejected this perspective, with one anonymous resident describing the letter as absolutely insulting. They argued that Sir Nicholas Bacon, who owns a huge estate, could have offered the man a place to stay out of sight and away from the rest of the village.

Current Status and Waste Management Issues

The homeless man was last seen a few days before these reports, with a relative indicating he was currently at Hellesdon Hospital, a mental health facility near Norwich. Despite his absence, his three tents and his red Renault Clio car remain at the encampment on the outskirts of Raveningham Hall. The physical presence of the site continues to be a source of contention for Toft Monks residents who feel their community space has been compromised. The tents and vehicle serve as a constant reminder of the dispute and the unresolved tensions between the estate owner and the local populace.

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Efforts to manage the environmental impact of the camp have been minimal but necessary. A South Norfolk Council employee arrived in a bin lorry to collect the rubbish that had accumulated in black plastic bags beside the tents. While this action addressed some of the sanitary concerns, it did little to resolve the underlying conflict. The removal of waste is a logistical solution to a social and ethical dilemma that has left the village deeply divided. Residents remain concerned about their welfare and the welfare of their neighbors, fearing that the situation could escalate further.

The dispute highlights the complex challenges of managing homelessness on private land in historic settings. Sir Nicholas Bacon's position, while rooted in legal and humanitarian arguments, clashes with the immediate safety and comfort needs of the Toft Monks community. The incident has drawn attention to the difficulties faced by small villages when private property rights intersect with public safety concerns. As the homeless man receives treatment at Hellesdon Hospital, the question of his long-term accommodation remains open, leaving the residents of Maypole Green and Toft Monks in a state of uncertainty.