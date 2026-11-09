Sir Michael Palin Reveals Recovery From Bathroom Fall And Postponed Philippines Tour

Sir Michael Palin, 83, shares that he requires a Zimmer frame one month after breaking his ribs and pelvis. The travel star has postponed his Philippines book tour due to the injuries sustained in a fall.

Sir Michael Palin announced on November 8, 2026, that he is still unable to walk without the assistance of a Zimmer frame one month after sustaining serious injuries in a domestic accident. The 83-year-old comedian and travel writer disclosed the status of his recovery following a fall in his bathroom, which resulted in broken ribs and a fractured pelvis. He shared this update to inform his fans and those who had purchased tickets for his upcoming book tour events.

Health Update And Mobility Restrictions

Sir Michael Palin provided a detailed explanation of his current physical condition in a social media post dated Sunday, November 8, 2026. He stated that he still cannot walk without a Zimmer frame, referencing the mobility aid used in his past comedic roles with Monty Python to portray slow-moving elderly characters. The star noted that he is now experiencing the reality of that character type due to his injuries, which include three broken ribs and a cracked pelvis. He acknowledged that bone healing takes significant time, especially at the age of 83, and expressed humor that he is likely doomed to play this specific Python character for several more weeks while he recovers.

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Tour Cancellation And Apologies

The actor and broadcaster was forced to cancel his scheduled book tour for the release of his latest publication, Michael Palin - In the Philippines, after the accident occurred. The fall happened when he slipped on the bathroom floor at 3:30 in the morning while returning from using the toilet. Sir Michael apologized to the many people who had bought tickets for the tour, explaining that he had to disappoint them due to the severity of the injuries. He described the incident as a comedy fall with no audience present to witness the mishap, noting that he fell heavily on his left side. The cancellation was necessary because his current mobility limitations prevent him from performing the physical demands of his travel presentations and stage appearances.

Book Content And Travel Details

The postponed tour was intended to showcase Sir Michael Palin's new book, which chronicles his adventures through the Philippines archipelago. The publication, released by Penguin, explores the nation in all its beauty, variety, and many paradoxes. One notable section of the book describes a visit to Smokey Mountain in Manila, a massive rubbish dump where houses are built into the waste. In this chapter, the author recounts an attempt to eat pagpag, a dish prepared by a woman named Doring who strips flesh from leftover chicken bones, washes it, and refries it in ketchup. Sir Michael wrote that while he has eaten maggots and bull's testicles in his travels, the prospect of eating pagpag defeated him. The book also features descriptions of idyllic sandy beaches on Cadlao Island, continuing his tradition of documenting diverse global locations.

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Public Reaction And Next Steps

Friends and colleagues have expressed support for Sir Michael Palin as he undergoes his recovery process. Downton Abbey alumnus Hugh Bonneville commented on the situation with a humorous remark, advising the star not to get clamped by the Zimmer frame. Other supporters praised the comedian for writing with grace and warmth even in the midst of his painful recovery, wishing him a speedy repair. Sir Michael thanked the NHS for the incredible care he received following the accident and acknowledged that his recovery is a slow process. His official website has stated that ticket holders will be contacted as soon as possible regarding rescheduled dates for the tour events.

Future Plans And Reflections

During his period of convalescence, Sir Michael Palin plans to read a stack of books and catch up on television series, including Slow Horses and This City Is Ours. He reflected on the disappointment of not being able to finish the Philippines tour and mentioned that he had hoped to achieve the dream of becoming the oldest Olympic hurdler. The comedian promised to find new show dates for the following year, indicating his intention to resume his public engagements once his health permits. He concluded his update by thanking his fans for their patience and looking forward to the next time he can appear on stage, signaling a positive outlook on his long-term recovery journey.