Sir Michael Palin reveals he still requires a Zimmer frame one month after fracturing his pelvis and ribs in a bathroom accident, postponing his Philippines book tour.

Sir Michael Palin has confirmed that he remains dependent on a Zimmer frame for mobility, marking one month since the accident that caused significant injury. The renowned 83-year-old comedian and travel presenter sustained broken ribs and a fractured pelvis after slipping on the floor of his bathroom.

Timeline of Accident and Injury

The Monty Python star provided a specific timestamp for the incident, noting that it occurred at 3:30 in the morning on November 8, 2026. He described the event as a thud to the bathroom floor after returning from a brief trip to the restroom, an occurrence he later characterized as a comedy fall with no audience present. The fall resulted in three fractured ribs on his left side and a minor pelvic fracture.

Also read Video Killed The Radio Star: Buggles Album Legacy And Hans Zimmer Connection

Current Mobility Status and Recovery

Palin shared an image from Sunday, November 8, 2026, showing himself using a Zimmer frame outdoors, accompanied by a disabled parking sign. He stated unequivocally that he still cannot walk without assistance, attributing the slow progress to the natural healing time required for bone fractures at the age of 83. The actor noted that he expects to remain in this condition for several more weeks.

Postponement of Philippines Book Tour

The injury forced the cancellation of his promotional tour for the book Michael Palin - In the Philippines, published by Penguin. The travelogue details his adventures across the archipelago, including visits to Manila and Cadlao Island. Fans who had purchased tickets were advised that they would be contacted regarding rescheduled dates. Palin expressed sincere apologies to those who had supported the tour.

Advertisement

Fan Reactions and Professional Tributes

Hugh Bonneville, known for his role in Downton Abbey, humorously commented on the situation by writing, Don't get clamped. Other supporters praised Palin for maintaining his wit and grace during recovery, wishing him a speedy repair. The actor also extended gratitude to the NHS for the care provided during his treatment period.

Future Plans and Travel Documentation

While recovering, Palin plans to read extensively and watch television series such as Slow Horses and This City Is Ours. He acknowledged the disappointment of not completing his travel duties for Channel 5, where he was filming additional documentaries. Despite the setbacks, he promised to find new show dates next year and thanked the public for their patience during his convalescence.