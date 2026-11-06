Sir Mark Rowley Calls for Major Police Reform to Combat Modern Crime

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley urges scrapping the 43-force model for 10 regional constabularies to tackle cyber threats and organized crime effectively.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley is issuing a stark warning that British citizens will face escalating criminal threats unless the nation undertakes the most significant policing overhaul in fifty years. Speaking at a keynote event in Manchester, the Commissioner detailed how the current decentralized framework is ill-equipped to handle sophisticated threats from cyber criminals, hostile states, and organized child abuse gangs. He argued that maintaining the status quo poses a greater danger than implementing necessary structural changes, stating that standing still is the real risk to public safety.

The Case for Ten Regional Constabularies

The core of Sir Mark Rowley's proposal involves dismantling the existing model of 43 police forces across England and Wales. He advocates for replacing this fragmented system with a simpler structure comprising ten regional constabularies. This new arrangement is designed to reduce bureaucratic overhead significantly. The Commissioner explains that eliminating layers of administration would free up thousands of roles, allowing resources to be reinvested directly into frontline services rather than being consumed by internal management costs.

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Sir Mark Rowley envisions a hybrid model where a single National Police Service handles the most serious and complex crimes. This national body would be supported by hundreds of local policing commands, while the new regional constabularies would be large enough to sustain specialized functions. These specialized units would manage critical tasks such as murder investigations and serious organized crime work. This structure aims to balance local visibility with the capacity to tackle cross-border criminal networks.

Criminals Modernize Faster Than Institutions

A central argument in the speech is that criminal enterprises have modernized at a speed that outpaces the institutions designed to stop them. Sir Mark Rowley highlighted that organized crime groups, fraud networks, and cyber criminals operate seamlessly across regional, national, and international borders. The current policing model, he noted, was designed for a different age and cannot effectively track or disrupt these fluid, borderless operations. He described the current system as creaking, with 43 overstretched forces attempting to do too much with too little.

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The Commissioner also pointed to the financial burden of technological lag. Years of underinvestment have forced police forces to spend excessive amounts of money maintaining antiquated computer systems. Meanwhile, criminals exploit rapidly advancing technology to commit offenses. Sir Mark Rowley stated that policing has tried to patch over a broken model for too long. He framed the upcoming decision as a choice between a historic revolution in British policing or an inevitable decline in the number of officers visible on the beat.

Government Backing and Strategic Blueprint

This intervention by the Met Commissioner aligns with broader efforts by the government to restructure law enforcement. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood previously announced a blueprint for reform that includes the establishment of a National Police Service. The government projects that these changes would save £350 million, funds that would be redirected into frontline policing. Sir Mark Rowley, backed by chief constables from other large forces, is using his platform to pressure policymakers to accelerate these changes and cut through the red tape that hinders operational efficiency.

Beyond financial and structural issues, the speech addressed the diversion of police resources to social problems. Officers are increasingly being pulled from neighborhood policing to manage growing demand in areas like mental health and social care. Sir Mark Rowley warned that this diversion is driven by pressures elsewhere in society, leaving communities with less visible protection. He urged that the new model must address these demands to ensure that the core mandate of preventing and detecting crime is not further eroded by societal pressures.