Sir Kenny Dalglish Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has revealed that he is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer. The 75-year-old accidentally revealed his condition in a now-deleted social media post. Dalglish has been married to his wife, Marina, since 1974 and they have four children, including the Match of the Day presenter Kelly Cates.

Sir Kenny Dalglish has confirmed that he is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer. The Liverpool legend, 75, accidentally revealed his condition in a now-deleted social media post.

He then said: 'As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well. Ideally, this would have remained private because that's the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand. Obviously I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.

As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others. They are a credit to themselves. Sir Kenny Dalglish has confirmed that he is undergoing treatment for a cancer diagnosis. Dalglish has been married to his wife, Marina, since 1974 and they have four children, including the Match of the Day presenter Kelly Cates.

Marina had breast cancer in 2003 and started a charity called the Marina Dalglish Appeal in 2005. It has been a sad few days for Liverpool. On Sunday night, former player Kevin Keegan revealed that his stomach cancer has reached stage four. Dalglish is widely honoured as one of Liverpool, Celtic, and Scotland's greatest figures.

The prolific forward won four league titles with Celtic before adding a further six on Merseyside as well as three European Cups in the 1970s and 1980s. He went on to manage the Reds, guiding them to another three league titles, before leading Blackburn to their only Premier League crown, and managing Newcastle, Celtic, and finally Liverpool again. His journey into management came in tragic circumstances. After the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985, Liverpool's manager Joe Fagan resigned.

Aged just 34, Dalglish was appointed as the club's first-ever player-manager, and in 1985-86 led them to a memorable league-cup double, even scoring the decisive goal against Chelsea to secure the title. Dalglish was last photographed in May as he celebrated Mohamed Salah's career at Liverpool. King Kenny was knighted in 2018 at Buckingham Palace for his services to football, charity contributions, and work for the city of Liverpool The King of the Kop was a natural at management.

Liverpool were relentless under his tutelage, picking up trophy after trophy. He also steered the club through one of the darkest days in its history, the Hillsborough tragedy of 1989, when 97 supporters died at Hillsborough. In total he won 35 competitions as a player and 14 as a manager, a trophy cabinet most footballers, and indeed clubs, could only dream of.

Liverpool said in a statement: 'The support, best wishes and love of everyone at Liverpool FC are, and will continue to be, with Sir Kenny and his family.

' It is unclear how Dalglish accidentally revealed his unfortunate news. His last role in football management was at Liverpool between January 2011 and May 2012. He arrived to steady the ship as a caretaker manager after the sacking of Roy Hodgson and, in his second season back, led the Reds to victory over Cardiff in the final of the 2012 League Cup, securing the club's first trophy after a six-year drought.

In 2013, he took up a role as an advisor to the club. Dalglish was last photographed publicly at Anfield in May to award Mohamed Salah with a special frame after his final match for the club. More to follow. King Kenny's Liverpool record As a player: Appearances: 515 Goals: 172 Major honours: 14 As manager across two spells: Games: 381 Wins: 222 Draws: 95 Losses: 6





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