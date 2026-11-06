Sir Keir Starmer Signs With CAA For Speaking Engagements

Former UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has joined the Creative Artists Agency for paid speaking roles, marking his first employment since leaving office in September. This move follows strict ministerial guidelines regarding post-government work.

Former British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has officially signed a contract with the Los Angeles-based entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA). This agreement marks the first paid employment role for the 64-year-old politician since he resigned as the Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras in September. The deal allows him to leverage his political experience for lucrative speaking engagements with global business and financial audiences.

CAA Portfolio And Starmer Role Details

The Creative Artists Agency is a major Hollywood firm that also represents former US President Joe Biden, ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and former US Vice President Kamala Harris. Other high-profile clients on the agency roster include human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Starmer's profile on the CAA website highlights his unique perspective on the geopolitical, economic, and security forces currently reshaping Europe and the wider world.

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According to the agency description, Starmer provides firsthand insight into leading through uncertainty and delivering results under immense pressure. The text emphasizes his ability to connect geopolitical decisions directly to markets, investment strategies, competitiveness, and the global business environment. It further notes his expertise in helping audiences understand the implications of global upheaval, ranging from the war in Ukraine to shifting political alliances and instability.

Compliance With Ministerial Rules

Before accepting this position, Starmer sought formal advice from Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministerial standards. This consultation was a mandatory requirement under Whitehall business appointment rules, which mandate that all former ministers seek guidance for work they wish to undertake for two years after leaving office. Sir Laurie Magnus reminded the former premier that he must not utilize any privileged information gained during his time in Downing Street.

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Additionally, the adviser stipulated that Starmer must not become personally involved in lobbying the government on behalf of the Creative Artists Agency for a period of two years. This strict oversight ensures that former leaders do not exploit their recent access to power for commercial gain or political influence. The arrangement represents a careful navigation of ethical guidelines designed to prevent conflicts of interest in post-political careers.

Political Context And Other Figures

Starmer's departure from Westminster followed a turbulent period in which he faced a leadership challenge from Andy Burnham. Although Starmer had led the Labour Party to victory, his two-year premiership ended after he lost the confidence of Labour MPs to Burnham and his allies. His CAA profile details his earlier career as a barrister and his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions in England and Wales, but it omits any mention of his political ouster or internal party conflicts.

This development mirrors the recent actions of Rachel Reeves, who served as Chancellor under Starmer. Reeves also secured approval to join corporate speaking agencies, specifically the Washington Speakers Bureau and Chartwell Speakers Bureau. Her profile on Chartwell describes her as one of the UK's most prominent economic and political figures. Like Starmer, she had to navigate the same advisory requirements before starting her post-government professional life.