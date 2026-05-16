If Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Labour Party, regains his parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election, he has hinted at the possibility of stepping down in favor of Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, bringing an end to the current Prime Minister's administration and potentially ushering in a new era of British politics. The PM, Boris Johnson, has a majority of around 25 and continues to insist that he will not stand down, initially accusing Jeremy Corbyn of making the PM the 'laughing stock of the modern world'.

Sir Keir Starmer could sensationally stand aside for Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham if he sweeps back to Parliament as an MP next month. Publicly, Downing Street is insisting the PM will not stand down and will fight on despite around 100 Labour MPs calling for him to go.

However, following a bruising week for the Prime Minister with potential leadership candidates beginning to jostle for position, he is said by loyalists to be 'much less defiant' about staying in power. The embattled premier is believed to be spending the weekend at his grace and favour countryside home Chequers 'in the bunker' considering his options while Labour sources question whether he can 'keep going'





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Sir Keir Starmer Labour Party PM Boris Johnson Andy Burnham Greater Manchester

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