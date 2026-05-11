Sir Keir Starmer's Major Downing Street Speech to Address 'Big Challenges' and Save Premiership

Sir Keir Starmer will today promise sweeping changes to address the 'big challenges' facing the UK as he fights to save his premiership following Labour's catastrophic election results in England, Scotland, and Wales. The Prime Minister has vowed to set out a plan which demonstrates 'hope, urgency, and exactly whose side we are on' as he bids to carry on inside Downing Street with a speech this morning. Labour MPs will be encouraged to endorse a leadership challenge if he fails to convince them he can pull the party out of a slump which has seen votes and seats flow to Nigel Farage's Reform UK and Zack Polanski's Green Party.

Sir Keir Starmer will today promise sweeping changes to address the " big challenges " facing the UK as he fights to save his premiership following Labour's catastrophic election results in England, Scotland, and Wales.

The Prime Minister has vowed to set out a plan which demonstrates "hope, urgency, and exactly whose side we are on" as he bids to carry on inside Downing Street with a speech this morning. Labour MPs will be encouraged to endorse a leadership challenge if he fails to convince them he can pull the party out of a slump which has seen votes and seats flow to Nigel Farage's Reform UK and Zack Polanski's Green Party.

Follow the latest updates below 07:46 Starmer attempts to stave off leadership challenge with major Downing Street speech Good morning and welcome to our UK politics live coverage as Sir Keir Starmer attempts to save his premiership with a major speech inside Downing Street. The Prime Minister will oday promise sweeping changes to address the "big challenges" facing the UK with a plan he says will demonstrate "hope, urgency" and set out "exactly whose side we are on".

But is it too late for Sir Keir to save his tenure? Labour MPs will be encouraged to endorse a leadership challenge if he fails to convince them he can pull the party out of a slump which has seen votes and seats flow to Nigel Farage's Reform UK and Zack Polanski's Green Party. Stick with us as we bring you the latest throughout the day. Key UpdatesTOP STORIE





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UK Politics Sir Keir Starmer Downing Street Sweeping Changes Big Challenges Leadership Challenge Nigel Farage Zack Polanski Green Party

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