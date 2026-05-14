Sir Keir Starmer's Lurch to the Left in Parliament

Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, has been accused of shifting his stance to the left in an attempt to appease Labour MPs. His agenda for the next Parliamentary session includes controversial plans to fast-track European Union rules into law, nationalise British Steel, and impose a tourist tax on family holidays. He was mocked for proposing a 'Regulating for Growth Bill' in Wednesday's King's Speech, which will impose a duty on quangos to boost the economy. His programme of 37 laws, set out by King Charles at the State Opening of Parliament, would also ban new oil or gas drilling in the North Sea, restrict the right to buy council houses, and omit any proposals for cutting the ballooning benefits bill or mentioned proposed immigration restrictions that are unpopular with many within Sir Keir's restive party.

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of lurching to the left in another attempt to shore up his position with Labour MPs. The Prime Minister 's agenda for the next Parliamentary session included plans to fast-track European Union rules into law, nationalise British Steel , and impose a tourist tax on family holidays.

He was mocked for proposing a 'Regulating for Growth Bill' in Wednesday's King's Speech, which will impose a duty on quangos to boost the economy. His programme of 37 laws, set out by King Charles at the State Opening of Parliament, would also ban new oil or gas drilling in the North Sea, restrict the right to buy council houses, and omit any proposals for cutting the ballooning benefits bill or mentioned proposed immigration restrictions that are unpopular with many within Sir Keir's restive party





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Sir Keir Starmer Prime Minister Labour Mps European Union Rules British Steel Tourist Tax Regulating For Growth Bill North Sea Council Houses Benefits Bill Immigration Restrictions

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