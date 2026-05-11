Sir Keir Starmer's Desperate Bid for Political Survival Grinds to a Halt: Campaign Begins

After starting off with a televised address during which he had an audience of 30 loyal Labour activists and appeared perky, Starmer is now facing challenges to his leadership. His indecisive nature, lack of urgency, and use of dead political phrases such as 'incremental change' have been questioned. He has to face 'dangerous opponents', but does not specify who they are.

You can heat cold gravy and for a few minutes it regains life. Then the steam fades and the juices jellify and you are back to where you started: a congealed blob of yesterday’s mess.

Same with Sir Keir Starmer’s desperate bid for political survival. His emergency speech got off to a tremendous start. The old sausage was hot to trot! Well, initially.

For a few minutes he was so pumped full of adrenaline that he was almost impressive. But after a while the urgency passed, the pace slackened, the voice lost its indignation and we were back to the nasal knight of old, prosaic, self-satisfied, a formulaic fudger with little to say. He had summoned a crowd of about 30 loyal Labour activists to a community centre on London’s Coin Street.

Party chairman Anna Turley was in the front row, as was Lucy Powell, deputy leader (whom Sir Keir sacked from the government last year). No other big shots had found a slot in their diaries. Perhaps they weren't asked





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