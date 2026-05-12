Sir Keir Starmer Blocks Far-Right Agents From Entering Britain, Including Ada Lluch and Eva Vlaardingerbroek

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced the bans on seven 'far-right agitators' from entering the country after they were invited to a Unite the Kingdom rally, which is expected to attract over 100,000 people.

Sir Keir Starmer has blocked seven ' far-right agitators ' from entering Britain after they were invited to Tommy Robinson 's Unite the Kingdom rally on Saturday. The Prime Minister used his 'make or break' speech yesterday to announce the bans as he sought to bolster his support among left-wing Labour MPs.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Unite the Kingdom rally in central London, which Sir Keir said was 'designed to intimidate'. Police have imposed strict conditions on the event and a separate march to mark Nakba Day, which commemorates the 'Catastrophe' of 1948 when thousands of Palestinians were displaced in the Arab-Israeli war





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United Kingdom Prime Minister Labour Party Far-Right Agitators Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom Rally Ada Lluch Eva Vlaardingerbroek Far-Right Influencer Great Replacement Theory Catastrophe

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