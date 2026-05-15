Sir John Nott's Secret Son and Daughter's Silence

The news text discusses the revelation of Sir John Nott's secret son and his daughter Sasha Swire's silence regarding her 'new brother'. It also mentions Tory grandee Sir John Nott's intense passion and his leap into action with his wife, as well as the unusual display of reticence by Sasha Swire regarding her 'new brother'.

His daughter Sasha Swire published a showstopper of a diary in 2020, containing a string of disclosures – betrayals, in the view of many an old friend – which, as one commentator put it, yielded ‘nothing to worry the intelligence services, but plenty to interest Netflix’.

But it seems that Tory grandee Sir John Nott, who died in 2024 aged 92, may posthumously eclipse Sasha, who jotted down the intimate goings-on she observed at Westminster as wife of Foreign Office Minister Hugo (now Lord) Swire. For while Sasha jauntily recorded that David Cameron was once so destabilised by the scent she was wearing that he announced that he wanted to ‘give her one’, her father, who was Margaret Thatcher’s Defence Secretary during the Falklands War, apparently didn’t limit himself to words but leapt into action – and not just with his wife, Miloska, with whom he had Sasha and two sons, Julian and William.

I can disclose that, according to excited chatter now swirling around London social circles, Sir John had another notch on the bedpost.

‘After John’s death, a man came forward to say he was his son,’ a family friend tells me, adding that, though initially shocked, the Notts swiftly accepted what they’d been told. ‘They didn’t doubt his claim,’ I’m assured. That might seem remarkable, even bizarre, to outsiders.

But friends and family were perfectly aware that Nott – highly intelligent and also quite highly strung, as memorably demonstrated when he walked out of a television interview with Sir Robin Day – was a man of intense passion. Indeed, his wife Miloska recorded that after half an hour of talking to her, one-to-one, for the first time, Nott declared: ‘I love you and I’m going to marry you.

’ His announcement was all the more startling for being made at an engagement party – for Miloska, who was betrothed to one of Nott’s university friends at Cambridge. Friends and family were perfectly aware that Nott – highly intelligent and also quite highly strung, as memorably demonstrated when he walked out of a television interview with Sir Robin Day – was a man of intense passion.

His daughter Sasha Swire published a showstopper of a diary in 2020, containing a string of disclosures – betrayals, in the view of many an old friend – which, as one commentator put it, yielded ‘nothing to worry the intelligence services, but plenty to interest Netflix’ In a highly unusual display of reticence, Sasha declines to comment about her ‘new brother’





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Sasha Swire Sir John Nott David Cameron Margaret Thatcher Falklands War Tory Intense Passion Leap Into Action Display Of Reticence Secret Son New Brother

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