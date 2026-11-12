Sir Jimmy Anderson Signs with Surrey After Lancashire Exit

Sir Jimmy Anderson has joined Surrey on a season-long contract after Lancashire chose not to offer him a new deal, giving him a shot at the County Championship title.

Sir Jimmy Anderson has completed a move to Surrey, giving the England bowler a chance to challenge for the County Championship title next year. The move follows his departure from Lancashire, the boyhood club where he has spent 26 seasons as a first-team player at Emirates Old Trafford. Daily Mail Sport understands that Anderson chose Surrey even though he received a couple of more lucrative offers from other counties.

Anderson, who is 44 and will turn 45 during the 2027 season, had believed he was heading into retirement after Lancashire declined to offer their captain a new contract last month. Over the following fortnight he received a flood of offers, and he reconsidered playing on elsewhere. He will now join the Kia Oval side on a season-long contract.

Also read Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Damning Verdict on Trump’s Afterlife Fate

Why Anderson Chose Surrey Over Rival Counties

Anderson made the decision to join Surrey because the club is aiming to contend for the Championship crown. Speaking after the move was confirmed, he said it was an honour to join a club like Surrey and that he could not wait to start a new chapter in his career.

He also said he still believes he has plenty to offer on the field, including taking wickets and helping the team win matches. Anderson added that he hopes to help younger players develop their skills so they can go on to represent their country.

Advertisement

Anderson described the Kia Oval as one of the best grounds in the world. He said he had some incredibly special memories there and hoped to create more next season.

Surrey and Lancashire Respond to the Transfer

Surrey's Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said the club was delighted to bring Sir James Anderson to the county. Stewart stressed that Anderson brings quality with the ball, and he pointed to Anderson's 50 championship wickets last season as proof that he remains one of the best bowlers in the country.

Stewart also said Anderson brings a wealth of experience that Surrey's bowlers will learn from. He noted that much of the squad has international aspirations and will benefit from training, playing and sharing a dressing room with Anderson.

The decision ends a difficult period at Lancashire. Anderson had gone into a meeting on 19 October with Lancashire chief executive Richard Kenyon and director of cricket Paul Farbrace, where he was told that the rebuilding of a team that finished next to bottom in the County Championship last summer would not involve him. He had intended to stand down as captain but wanted to return the side to the top flight.

What the Move Means for Surrey and Anderson

The move gives Surrey supporters the prospect of watching Anderson open the bowling alongside Australian Dan Worrall. Worrall has taken 199 first-class wickets in 50 appearances at an average of 22 runs apiece since moving to the club on his British passport.

Advertisement

Stewart is also reported to be excited about the influence Anderson can have on England Lions seamer Tom Lawes. The competition for places could also inspire Yorkshireman Matthew Fisher, according to the report.

In the 2026 season, Anderson claimed 50 Division Two wickets at an average of just 17.68 runs apiece. Of the division's 20 most prolific bowlers, only Matthew Potts of champions Durham bettered Anderson's strike rate of 38.66. Anderson will also wear the No 99 shirt and will play only in the County Championship.

Anderson is widely regarded as England's greatest ever bowler, having taken 1193 first-class wickets. His departure from the international set-up in 2024 came when England's think-tank of Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes chose to refresh their attack with new blood ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes.

Speaking on the Tailenders podcast recently, Anderson said he had wanted to finish his career where it began, and he joked that it would be nice at some point if someone would let him retire. In a statement about the move, he said he was sad about how things ended with the club he supported as a boy, but that he was now quite excited about the future and would always support Lancashire, the county where he was born and grew up.