Sir James Cleverly wins the Conservative Party nomination for the 2028 London mayoral election with strong support, challenging Sadiq Khan amid concerns over crime and housing.

Sir James Cleverly has been selected as the Conservative Party's candidate for the 2028 London mayoral election, securing a decisive victory in the internal party vote. This appointment marks the beginning of a concerted political effort to unseat the current Labour Mayor, Sadiq Khan, who has held office since 2016. The choice signals a strategic pivot for the Tories as they aim to reclaim control of City Hall, positioning Cleverly as a seasoned alternative with extensive governmental experience.

Cleverly Wins Nomination With Strong Support

Sir James Cleverly captured approximately 80 per cent of the votes among London party members during the selection process on Thursday. This overwhelming margin demonstrates significant internal consensus regarding his suitability for the role. Party officials noted that Cleverly's qualification and experience made him the natural choice, with opposition to his candidacy being minimal. His selection effectively ends the search for a challenger who can directly oppose the incumbent administration's record on urban governance.

Also read James Cleverly Selected as Conservative Mayor of London Candidate for 2028 Election

Cleverly's Political Background and Credentials

Before focusing on London, Sir James Cleverly served as the Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary, and chairman of the party. These high-profile roles provide a broad perspective on national security and international relations, which he intends to apply to local issues. Born and raised in London, he attended university in the capital and joined the Army there. He also spent eight years serving in the previous Conservative mayoralty, giving him direct insight into the complexities of governing the city. His deep roots in London, including his time in Bexley and Bromley, are cited as evidence of his genuine connection to the capital.

Accusations of Rising Crime Under Khan

Critics, including former Mayor Boris Johnson, argue that crime rates have risen significantly during Sadiq Khan's tenure. Reports indicate that overall crime has increased by about 26 per cent since Cleverly and Johnson were in office. Specifically, knife-related robberies reached 10,017 in the 2024-25 period, which is double the number recorded in 2016. Johnson asserts that Khan's administration has yielded to lobby groups opposing stop-and-search tactics, which he claims are essential for combating gang activity. In contrast, the previous Conservative team reportedly reduced crime by about 20 per cent by providing political cover for police enforcement.

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Housing Challenges and Infrastructure Failures

The housing sector faces a dual crisis attributed to the Labour Government and the Mayor's policies. House prices are falling, yet the administration has failed to capitalize on this downturn to increase the supply of affordable homes. Every year of Khan's ten years in office saw fewer affordable homes built compared to the previous Conservative administration. Ideological choices, such as imposing unrealistic social rent quotas on developers, are blamed for stalling projects. Furthermore, a lack of dynamism in delivering necessary transport infrastructure, such as the Tube and Crossrail, has hindered regeneration efforts on brownfield sites like Old Oak Common and King's Cross.

Strategic Implications for the 2028 Election

The selection of Sir James Cleverly sets the stage for a high-stakes contest in the 2028 London mayoral election. His campaign will likely focus on reversing what the Tories describe as a 'lost decade' of declining global standing and rising public sector inefficiencies. By highlighting specific failures in crime reduction and housing delivery, the Conservative Party aims to present a clear and quantifiable alternative to the current leadership. The focus now shifts to how effectively Cleverly can translate his national political experience into a compelling local platform for the capital's residents.