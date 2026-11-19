Former government minister Sir James Cleverly secured the Conservative nomination for London mayor with 86 percent of the vote, pledging to challenge Sadiq Khan in the 2028 election.

Former British Foreign Secretary Sir James Cleverly has been officially selected as the Conservative Party candidate for Mayor of London. The announcement was made following a selection vote in which Sir James Cleverly received 86 percent of the total ballots cast. This victory positions him as the primary opposition to the current mayor in the upcoming mayoral contest scheduled for May 2028.

Selection Vote Results and Campaign Launch

The selection process took place in a room located above St James's Park Underground station, where party members gathered to witness the outcome. Sir James Cleverly, aged 57, celebrated his win by embracing his wife, Lady Cleverly, and his defeated opponent, Festus Akinbusoye. The extended embrace with Mr Akinbusoye was noted as a significant departure from traditional political posturing, signaling a conciliatory approach to party unity.

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Upon his victory, Sir James Cleverly declared that he was "all in" regarding the upcoming election campaign. This statement indicated his total commitment to the role rather than any physical exhaustion. He confirmed that he will not seek to retain his current seat as the Member of Parliament for Braintree, thereby dedicating his full attention to the mayoral race against the incumbent Labour administration.

Policy Critiques of the Sadiq Khan Administration

In his inaugural address as the candidate, Sir James Cleverly launched a comprehensive critique of the tenure of Lord Sadiq Khan, the current Mayor of London. He argued that the Khan administration has failed to address critical urban issues, specifically pointing to rising crime rates and unchecked shoplifting as evidence of declining safety standards. He further claimed that the current leadership has caused London to lose its global stature and economic competitiveness.

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Addressing economic concerns, Sir James Cleverly asserted that business investors are relocating their operations to other global hubs, including Paris, New York, Berlin, and Dubai. He stated that the capital city is shrinking in influence and requires new leadership to restore its prominence on the world stage. His campaign narrative frames the 2028 election as a necessary step to reverse what he describes as a period of decline under the current Labour leadership.

Political Strategy and Brexit Economic Arguments

Observers have questioned whether Sir James Cleverly's historical support for Brexit during the EU referendum could serve as an electoral liability in a city that largely voted to remain. Despite these concerns, Sir James Cleverly has begun to counter this narrative by highlighting the positive economic impacts of the Brexit decision on specific sectors. He noted that the stockbroking and technology industries have experienced significant growth since the Leave vote.

Data cited in the political discourse indicates that City financial exports and the legal sector have increased by approximately a quarter since the referendum. Sir James Cleverly suggested that this surge in economic performance provides the necessary funding for public services, such as social work. However, critics argue that he has been hesitant to fully articulate these economic successes to the wider public, potentially missing a key opportunity to differentiate his platform.

Local Credentials and Future Electoral Outlook

To bolster his local connection, Sir James Cleverly highlighted his personal history in London, stating that he was born in Lewisham. He further emphasized his educational background, noting that he attended university in Ealing, and shared anecdotal details about meeting his wife in Woolwich. He described London as a place that has provided him with significant opportunities, expressing dismay at what he perceives as its current state of disrepair.

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The mayoral election is set for May 2028, at which point Lord Khan will have served in office for 12 years. Sir James Cleverly argues that the city is ready for a change in leadership after more than a decade of Labour governance. As the Conservative candidate, he faces the task of uniting the party while distinguishing himself from previous Conservative mayors, including Boris Johnson, who is widely regarded as the party's most successful incumbent in recent history.