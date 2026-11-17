1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst endorses Daily Mail dementia appeal, highlighting the high prevalence of the disease among his England teammates.

Football legend Sir Geoff Hurst has officially endorsed the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, bringing his voice to a campaign aimed at supporting millions of unpaid caregivers across the United Kingdom. Sir Geoff, the only surviving member of Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup -winning squad, cites the tragic health outcomes of six of his former teammates as the primary motivation for his advocacy. He joins a growing coalition of sports figures and political leaders calling for urgent government and public support for families affected by neurodegenerative diseases.

Six Teammates Lost to Disease

The stark reality driving this campaign is the disproportionate rate of dementia among the England players who started the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany. Sir Geoff Hurst confirmed that six of the eleven starters from that historic match at Wembley Stadium later developed the condition. These individuals include Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton and his brother Jack Charlton, both of whom lived with the disease in their later years. Other notable players affected were Martin Peters, Ray Wilson, Roger Hunt, and Nobby Stiles. Martin Peters, who scored alongside Sir Geoff in the famous hat-trick, and Ray Wilson, the Everton left-back, both passed away after long battles with Alzheimer's disease. Ray Wilson died in 2018 at age 83, while Roger Hunt and Nobby Stiles also succumbed to the illness. This 60 percent mortality rate has intensified scrutiny on the potential link between heading footballs and long-term brain damage.

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Advocacy for Caregiver Support

Sir Geoff Hurst has partnered with the Alzheimer's Society and Mail Force charity to promote the Dementia Carers Together initiative. The campaign seeks to raise millions of pounds to establish a nationwide support network for unpaid carers who look after friends and family members with dementia. Sir Geoff stated he is backing the Alzheimer's Society in this endeavor to help research the disease and improve long-term outcomes. He emphasized the need to support families currently suffering from the condition, aiming to do as much good as possible through collective action. The appeal quickly surpassed its initial fundraising target of £100,000 within just one week. These funds are allocated to provide nearly 3,000 places on specialized six-week courses designed to give carers vital information about their rights and available services.

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Addressing Isolation and Exhaustion

The six-week educational programs are structured to connect caregivers with others in similar situations, directly addressing the loneliness and exhaustion that often accompany the role. Prime Minister Andy Burnham endorsed the campaign, noting that even small amounts of assistance can make overwhelming responsibilities feel bearable. The family of Ray Wilson, who died in 2018, also publicly supports the appeal. His daughter-in-law Linda Wilson highlighted the importance of having a six-week program available to everyone regardless of location, rather than relying on a postcode lottery for services. She recalled how Ray attended a Help the Aged day centre in Slaithwaite twice a week, which provided Pat Wilson with much-needed respite. Linda emphasized that while care is patient-centered, the supporters also need dedicated support to avoid feeling shell-shocked and alone after a diagnosis.

Fundraising and Donation Methods

The Wilson family is actively fundraising by selling drawings created by Ray Wilson after his diagnosis. Though he had no prior inclination for art, Ray began sketching on items like cereal boxes during breakfast, producing hundreds of works that often referenced his footballing past at Huddersfield and Everton. The proceeds from these sales will be donated to the Alzheimer's Society. Additionally, Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen is supporting the appeal following the death of her father, former Leeds and Manchester United player Gordon McQueen, who died in 2023 at age 70. Donations to the campaign can be made online at justgiving.com/campaign/mailforce or via text by sending keywords like CARER, LOVE, or HEART to 70115. Cheques can be sent to Mail Force Charity at 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester CO2 8JY.