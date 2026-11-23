1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst supports Daily Mail dementia carers appeal, highlighting the high prevalence of the disease among his former England teammates.

World Cup legend Sir Geoff Hurst has publicly endorsed the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, bringing significant attention to the cause. This initiative is a partnership between the newspaper, the Alzheimer's Society, and the Mail Force charity, designed to raise funds for a comprehensive nationwide support network. The campaign aims to assist the millions of people across Britain who currently care for friends and family members diagnosed with dementia.

Historical Tragedy Involving England Team

Sir Geoff Hurst, the sole survivor of Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 trophy-winning team, has witnessed a startling pattern among his former colleagues. Six out of the eleven England players who started in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany later suffered from dementia before passing away. This high ratio has intensified research into the link between heading the ball and degenerative brain conditions in later life.

Also read President Trump Backs 10% Credit Card Rate Cap With Incoming Democratic Congress

The players affected include Manchester United legends Sir Bobby Charlton and his elder brother Jack Charlton of Leeds United, who both lived with the condition in their later years. Martin Peters, who scored a goal alongside Hurst's famous hat-trick in the 4-2 victory at Wembley Stadium, also battled the disease. Other impacted teammates include Everton's Ray Wilson, Liverpool's Roger Hunt, and Manchester United midfielder Nobby Stiles.

Campaign Goals and Financial Milestones

The Dementia Carers Together appeal successfully passed its initial target of raising £100,000 in just one week. These funds are allocated to pay for nearly 3,000 places on new six-week courses. The curriculum is designed to provide vital support and information about rights and available services to unpaid carers who often face exhaustion and loneliness.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has endorsed the campaign, stating that even small amounts of help can make overwhelming responsibilities feel bearable. The courses aim to address the isolation felt by many after a loved one's diagnosis by allowing attendees to meet others in similar situations. The appeal has also secured backing from every major political party leader.

Personal Stories and Family Support

Ray Wilson's family is actively supporting the campaign, highlighting the personal toll of the disease. Ray Wilson, the 1966 left-back, died in 2018 at age 83 after years with Alzheimer's disease. His wife Pat cared for him devotionally, though she benefited from a Help the Aged day centre in Slaithwaite twice a week for respite. Pat Wilson died last year, and the family is now selling Ray's drawings, produced after his diagnosis, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Society.

Ray Wilson's daughter-in-law, Linda Wilson, emphasized the need for a programme available regardless of location, avoiding a postcode lottery. She noted that carers often feel shell-shocked and alone, needing support as much as the patients. Sky Sports presenter Hayley McQueen's father, former Leeds and Manchester United centre-half Gordon McQueen, also died in 2023 at age 70 after struggling with vascular dementia.

Ways to Contribute and Donate

Individuals wishing to support the Dementia Carers Together initiative have several options available. Donations can be made online via justgiving.com/campaign/mailforce. Text messages to 70115 with keywords CARER, LOVE, or HEART allow donations of £10, £20, or £30 respectively. Donors can also call 0300 1234577 or send cheques made payable to Mail Force Charity to 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester CO2 8JY.

Advertisement

Sir Geoff Hurst remains a staunch advocate for the Alzheimer's Society, having vowed to back this specific appeal. He stated that several of his colleagues suffered from the disease, making research and support critical. The campaign seeks to ensure that families receive the necessary resources to manage the long-term impacts of dementia, turning collective tragedy into actionable support for future caregivers.