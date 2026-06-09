Sir Desmond Swayne's Bill Targets Early Childhood Support with 'Unifying' 1001 Days Initiative

Sir Desmond Swayne, after winning a parliamentary ballot, proposes an Infants, Parents and Carers Bill to mandate government support for families from pregnancy to age two, emphasizing prevention and early intervention over crisis management.

A senior Conservative MP has secured the top spot in a parliamentary ballot , granting him the opportunity to introduce a Private Member's Bill . Sir Desmond Swayne , a former minister, won the "golden ticket" that allows him to propose legislation that will be debated on select Fridays.

Instead of revisiting the contentious issue of assisted dying, which dominated the previous ballot, Sir Desmond has chosen to focus on early childhood development. His proposed Infants, Parents and Carers Bill aims to "unite" MPs by boosting support for families during the first 1001 days of a child's life, from pregnancy to age two. He argues this period is foundational for emotional security, language development, physical health, resilience, and attachment.

The Bill would place a duty on the government to assess the needs of infants, parents, and carers, commission appropriate information and services, and report annually to Parliament on outcomes. Sir Desmond explicitly contrasts his unifying approach with the divisive nature of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, introduced last year by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. That assisted dying legislation failed in the House of Lords after running out of time amid accusations of filibustering.

While there was speculation that another high-placing MP might revive it, Sir Desmond, who opposed the Bill, stated his choice was deliberate: "Last year the Private Members' Bill ballot winner chose a subject that divided the House, so this year I have deliberately chosen something that can unite us.

" He emphasizes that his Bill focuses on prevention rather than crisis management, noting that early investment yields significant long-term economic and human capital returns, reducing future societal costs





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Private Member's Bill Early Childhood Development 1001 Days Sir Desmond Swayne Conservative Party Infant Support Parental Support Prevention Policy Parliamentary Ballot Unifying Legislation

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