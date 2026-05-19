Sir David Beckham Unveils Rose Named After Him at Chelsea Flower Show

Sir David Beckham, the former footballer, unveiled a rose named after him at the Chelsea Flower Show garden he designed alongside King Charles. The rose, named after him by his daughter Harper, was a tribute to mark his 50th birthday last year.

Sir David Beckham was all smiles as he posed with daughter Harper and the flower named in his honour on Instagram on Tuesday. The former footballer, 51, unveiled the rose named after him at the Chelsea Flower Show garden he designed alongside King Charles on Monday.

It was his daughter Harper's idea to name the Sir David Beckham Rose, in a touching tribute to mark her father's 50th birthday last year, with its official launch a highly anticipated moment of the star-studded day one at the show. Posing at their £12 million Cotswold property, David and Harper, 14, crouched down next to the stunning rose bush in their luxury green house.

The ex England player showed off his tattooed arms in a short sleeved grey T-shirt while the teenager stunned in a khaki coat. The English shrub rose with luminous white flowers is said to have 'exceptional vigour' and a complex fragrance with hints of banana, clove and myrrh. Brits can adorn their own gardens with the variant after it became available to buy, from today, through celebrated rose breeder David Austin's Shropshire plant centre and from selected stockists.

For each £27.50 rose sold, £2.50 will be donated to The King's Foundation, which was set up by the monarch in 1990 to create sustainable communities and now boasts Sir David as an ambassador. The public can also catch a glimpse of the rose growing among the King's Foundation Curious Garden, an exhibition display designed with input from Sir David, the King and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh.

The trio collaborated over their shared love of horticulture and desire to encourage the nation to 'discover the joy of getting curious about gardening'. At the heart of the new garden is an oak-framed building, which represents a museum of garden curiosities.

A framed newspaper cutting of the King's 1995 Christmas card hangs on the wall of the shed in the garden, which shows the King, then Prince of Wales, sitting on a bench in his garden at Highgrove with his two sons Princes William and Harry standing inside giant flower pots. Four gnomes were also snuck into the shed after the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) lifted a ban on them this year, a move which would likely bring joy to the King who is said to humorously move around some of his own.

Under the vision of head designer Frances Tophill, the display also features a vegetable patch and beehive, inspired by the King and Sir David's shared enthusiasm for beekeeping and producing natural honey, as well as the newly-named rose. Key plants among the display include delphiniums, known to be a favourite of the King's, wheat, pistachio and mulberry.

As she was shown round the garden, the Queen, wearing a dress by Fiona Clare and a bee brooch, told Titchmarsh: 'This is so nice, it's so natural'. It was his daughter Harper's idea to name the Sir David Beckham Rose, in a touching tribute to mark her father's 50th birthday last year, with its official launch on day one at the show.

The public can also catch a glimpse of the rose growing among the King's Foundation Curious Garden, an exhibition display designed with input from Sir David, the King and Alan Titchmarsh. The King was also shown a flower installation created by Hamish Powell, a floral artist, who told the King that he had incorporated the King's rose, the Beckham rose and a rose named after Titchmarsh into a design.

Sir David said that it had been 'fun' helping to create the exhibit, which he hopes will 'encourage more young people to take up gardening'. He said of his 'very special' rose: 'Gardening brings people together across generations and gives so much pleasure.

'To be part of something that celebrates that and the heritage of the English rose feels very meaningful to me. ' British rose breeder David J.C. Austin said: 'The Sir David Beckham rose represents everything we value in modern rose breeding - beauty, fragrance, charm and strength - while also marking a contemporary moment within a long horticultural tradition.

'We hope it will introduce a whole new raft of people to the joy of growing roses. ' This year, the RHS lifted its ban on garden gnomes for only the second time in the 113-year history of its world-famous Chelsea Flower Show - which will likely be to the King's delight.

The monarch has one of the divisive garden ornaments in the Stumpery at his Highgrove home and has been known, staff say, to slip out and move it around to fool visitors





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chelsea Flower Show David Beckham Rose English Rose Fragrance Strength Donation The King's Foundation David Austin Hamish Powell Alan Titchmarsh Gardening English Rose Breeding Contemporary Moment Long Horticultural Tradition Ban On Garden Gnomes Divisive Garden Ornaments Highgrove Home Stumpery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Beckham's Rose Unveiled at Chelsea Flower ShowThe public can purchase the Sir David Beckham Rose, named after the 50th birthday of Beckham's daughter Harper, at £27.50 each, with 2.50 pounds donated to The King's Foundation. The flower is said to have exceptional vigor and a complex fragrance with hints of banana, clove, and myrrh.

Read more »

David Beckham's Rose Unveiled at Chelsea Flower ShowThe public can purchase the Sir David Beckham Rose, named after the 50th birthday of Beckham's daughter Harper, at £27.50 each, with 2.50 pounds donated to The King's Foundation. The flower is said to have exceptional vigor and a complex fragrance with hints of banana, clove, and myrrh.

Read more »

Sir David Beckham Unveils Rose to Celebrate 50th Birthday of Daughter HarperSir David Beckham was present at the Chelsea Flower Show to unveil a rose named after him in a touching tribute to commemorate his daughter's 50th birthday last year. The rose was inspired by Harper's idea to mark her father's 50th birthday and was launched as a highly anticipated moment on day one of the show.

Read more »

Sir David Beckham's Daughter Surprises Him With Rose Named After HimDavid Beckham, the former England player and a Chelsea Flower Show garden designer, was surprised by his daughter Harper and named the rose after him. The flower was created to honor his 50th birthday.

Read more »