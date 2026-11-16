Sir David Beckham Sues Coty Over Poundland Perfume Sales

Sir David Beckham launches a $41 million lawsuit against Coty, alleging unauthorized budget sales of his fragrance brand damage his luxury image and deny him royalties.

Sir David Beckham has initiated a $41 million legal battle against fragrance giant Coty, accusing the corporation of damaging his luxury brand reputation by selling his perfumes at discount retailers. The lawsuit, filed in the New York Supreme Court, centers on allegations that Coty distributed Beckham fragrances through unauthorized channels, including the budget supermarket Poundland and various petrol stations. DB Ventures, the company representing Beckham's business interests, expresses shock and dismay at these distribution practices, arguing they fundamentally contradict the global icon's carefully cultivated image of excellence. The legal action seeks to recoup lost royalties and establish grounds for terminating the existing licensing agreement ahead of its scheduled expiration in 2028.

Unapproved Distribution Channels and Brand Damage

Legal documents reveal that Coty moved approximately $24 million worth of Beckham products through unapproved distribution networks, a move that Beckham's legal team argues has significantly cheapened the brand. The court papers specifically highlight the presence of David Beckham fragrances in gas stations and discount stores, questioning how a world-renowned brand became associated with such low-end retail environments. Lawyers for DB Ventures describe the situation as a result of Coty's desperation and greed, asserting that the former England football captain is one of the most influential figures in sports fashion and business. The lawsuit emphasizes that Beckham received a knighthood in 2025, underscoring the elevated status that the alleged budget sales have potentially undermined. By associating the David Beckham name with cheap, discount products, the legal team claims Coty has eroded decades of brand equity that was built on exclusivity and high-quality marketing.

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Royalty Disputes and Contractual Allegations

Beyond brand damage, the lawsuit addresses serious financial grievances regarding under-reported sales and missed royalty payments. Court filings allege that Coty under-reported sales by $123 million, which resulted in DB Ventures being swindled out of $6 million in owed royalties. The discrepancy between reported figures and actual sales has led to a demand for substantial damages to cover the financial shortfall. Sir David Beckham has maintained a long-term partnership with Coty, which produces 45 different fragrances that typically retail for around £20 a bottle. The legal documents suggest that the scale of these financial discrepancies is significant enough to warrant immediate judicial intervention. Beckham's representatives argue that the financial mismanagement is directly linked to the aggressive and unauthorized push into budget markets, which likely diluted the per-unit profitability of the fragrance lines.

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Strategic Shift to Interparfums and Early Exit Plans

The timing of the lawsuit coincides with a major strategic shift in Beckham's business operations, as Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Beckham name, sought to transfer the licensing rights to Coty's rival, Interparfums. A deal to move the license to Interparfums was announced in January, with the new agreement set to come into force in January of the following year. Coty's legal defense argues that the lawsuit is not genuinely about protecting the David Beckham brand from discount retailers but is instead a transparent effort to manufacture a pretextual basis for an early exit from the contract. Coty lawyers contend that this litigation is driven by a wish to hand the license to Interparfums years before the current agreement expires in 2028. The defense claims that DB Ventures attempted to persuade Coty Germany to walk away from its vested contractual rights without compensation, which was refused, leading to the current legal standoff.

Exclusive Licensing Terms and Commercial Privileges

Exhibits submitted to the court provide revealing details about the lucrative commercial arrangements Sir David Beckham enjoys with his fragrance partners. A 2016 license agreement stipulates that Coty must cover first-class travel, meals, and hotels for Beckham, two companions, and a security guard during promotional tours. These promotional engagements are strictly capped at six hours per day, which includes dedicated time for hair and makeup preparation. The agreed royalty rate for the perfumes stands at 7 percent of sales, a figure that Coty allegedly violated by under-reporting revenue. While Coty denies that the fragrances were ever sold in Poundland, they assert their right to decide where to sell the David Beckham range, noting that only supermarkets and hypermarkets require sign-off from DB Ventures. Despite these denials, the conflict highlights the intense pressure to transition the brand to a new partner who may offer different distribution strategies and stricter control over brand placement.