Sir David Beckham becomes Britain's first billionaire sportsman, while Tyson Fury debuts in the 40 under 40 list

The Sunday Times Rich List reveals that Sir David Beckham is Britain's first billionaire sportsman, with a combined fortune of £1.185 billion. The major uptick in his wealth is attributed to his investments in the US, particularly his stake in Inter Miami and a property development adjoining the club's home. Meanwhile, Lady Beckham's fashion line has reported revenues of over £100 million. The Beckham family also suffered the heartbreak of their public estrangement from their eldest son, Brooklyn. The Rich List also highlights the growing fortunes of tech and finance entrepreneurs, with entrepreneurs like Nik Storonksy and Christopher Harborne making significant gains. Boxer Tyson Fury also debuts in this year's 40 under 40 list, with an estimated wealth of £162 million.

The Sunday Times Rich List reveals that Sir David Beckham is Britain's first billionaire sportsman, with a combined fortune of £1.185 billion. The major uptick in his wealth is attributed to his investments in the US, particularly his stake in Inter Miami and a property development adjoining the club's home.

Meanwhile, Lady Beckham's fashion line has reported revenues of over £100 million. The Beckham family also suffered the heartbreak of their public estrangement from their eldest son, Brooklyn. The Rich List also highlights the growing fortunes of tech and finance entrepreneurs, with entrepreneurs like Nik Storonksy and Christopher Harborne making significant gains. Boxer Tyson Fury also debuts in this year's 40 under 40 list, with an estimated wealth of £162 million





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Sir David Beckham Billionaire Sportsman Investments Lionel Messi Inter Miami Property Development Fashion Line Estrangement Beckham Family Tyson Fury 40 Under 40 List Tech And Finance Entrepreneurs Growing Fortunes Sunday Times Rich List

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