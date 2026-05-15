Sir David Beckham Becomes Britain's First Billionaire Athlete in Sunday Times Rich List

The latest Sunday Times Rich List highlights Sir David and Lady Victoria Beckham's ascent to billionaire status, alongside significant shifts in UK wealth among tech moguls, musicians, and industry leaders.

Sir David Beckham has officially etched his name into history as the first sportsman in Britain to achieve billionaire status, according to the latest findings from the Sunday Times Rich List .

Together with his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, the couple has seen their combined fortune surge to a staggering 1.185 billion pounds. This represents a massive leap from the 500 million pounds estimated in the previous 2025 list. Much of this financial acceleration is credited to Sir David's strategic investments within the United States, specifically the impact of signing global superstar Lionel Messi to Inter Miami through 2028.

This high-profile acquisition significantly inflated the value of his stake in the club, while a substantial property development project adjacent to the stadium provided an additional financial windfall. Simultaneously, Lady Victoria's eponymous fashion label has reached new heights, with revenues now exceeding 100 million pounds.

However, this period of unprecedented professional success has been mirrored by personal turmoil. While the year brought a knighthood for Sir David, the family has struggled with a very public and painful estrangement from their eldest son, Brooklyn. In a candid social media post from January, Brooklyn accused his parents of attempting to ruin his relationship since before his wedding and claimed that his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, had been treated with disrespect by the family.

The broader Sunday Times Rich List indicates that the UK now hosts a total of 157 billionaires, meaning there is one more billionaire currently than in the previous year. Several high-profile figures have joined this exclusive club for the first time, including sports promoters Barry and Eddie Hearn, as well as Labour donor Gary Lubner. Despite these additions, the overall number of billionaires has actually decreased by 20 compared to four years ago.

At the very peak of the pyramid, the Hinduja family maintains its top position for the fourth year running. Following the passing of patriarch Gopi Hinduja, the leadership and wealth have transitioned to his children, Sanjay and Dheeraj Hinduja, with their family fortune now estimated at 38 billion pounds, up from 35.3 billion pounds.

Other notable newcomers include Christopher Harborne, the crypto billionaire associated with the Reform Party, as well as boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury and the reunited brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. The Gallagher duo owes their new wealth, estimated at 375 million pounds, to a massive sell-out tour consisting of 41 shows.

However, their return was not without controversy, as ticket prices jumped from 148 pounds to 355 pounds, triggering an investigation by the UK government and competition watchdogs into the practice of dynamic pricing. This cultural moment is currently being documented by Steven Knight for a film slated for Disney+ and cinema release. While some fortunes have soared, others have experienced dramatic declines.

Sir James Dyson, though still within the top 20 richest Britons, saw his net worth plummet from 20 billion pounds to 12 billion pounds in just twelve months. This extraordinary loss of 8.8 billion pounds is attributed to a 13.5 per cent drop in revenues for his consumer electronics group, influenced in part by tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Similarly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the head of Ineos and Manchester United, saw his fortune dip to 15.194 billion pounds.

In stark contrast, the tech and finance sectors continue to produce massive winners. Revolut co-founder Nik Storonsky has climbed to seventh place with a fortune of 16.4 billion pounds, marking him as the biggest riser of 2026. His wealth has grown at an average rate of 25.8 million pounds per day since the last survey. Other household names remaining on the list include Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Sir Brian May, and author JK Rowling.

The British monarchy is also represented, with the King's wealth estimated at 680 million pounds. Among the younger generation, the 40 under 40 list is led by Ed Sheeran at 410 million pounds, followed by Harry Styles at 235 million pounds and Adele at 172 million pounds. Other entries include Dua Lipa with 150 million pounds and actor Daniel Radcliffe, who just entered the top 40 with a fortune of 103 million pounds





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sunday Times Rich List David Beckham UK Billionaires Celebrity Wealth Financial Trends

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sir Keir Starmer's Lurch to the Left in ParliamentSir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, has been accused of shifting his stance to the left in an attempt to appease Labour MPs. His agenda for the next Parliamentary session includes controversial plans to fast-track European Union rules into law, nationalise British Steel, and impose a tourist tax on family holidays. He was mocked for proposing a 'Regulating for Growth Bill' in Wednesday's King's Speech, which will impose a duty on quangos to boost the economy. His programme of 37 laws, set out by King Charles at the State Opening of Parliament, would also ban new oil or gas drilling in the North Sea, restrict the right to buy council houses, and omit any proposals for cutting the ballooning benefits bill or mentioned proposed immigration restrictions that are unpopular with many within Sir Keir's restive party.

Read more »

Sir Keir Starmer's Lurch to the Left in ParliamentSir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, has been accused of shifting his stance to the left in an attempt to appease Labour MPs. His agenda for the next Parliamentary session includes controversial plans to fast-track European Union rules into law, nationalise British Steel, and impose a tourist tax on family holidays. He was mocked for proposing a 'Regulating for Growth Bill' in Wednesday's King's Speech, which will impose a duty on quangos to boost the economy. His programme of 37 laws, set out by King Charles at the State Opening of Parliament, would also ban new oil or gas drilling in the North Sea, restrict the right to buy council houses, and omit any proposals for cutting the ballooning benefits bill or mentioned proposed immigration restrictions that are unpopular with many within Sir Keir's restive party.

Read more »

Conservative leader attacks Labour leadership, Sir Keir Starmer, and PMKemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, severely criticized the Labour leadership, including Sir Keir Starmer, the PM, and his leadership rivals, in the King's Speech debate in the Commons. She accused Sir Keir of being 'in office, but not in power', referring to the ongoing dispute within the party. Additionally, she targeted the PM, his top team, and other leadership rivals for their inefficiency.

Read more »

Sir David Beckham Ascends to Billionaire Status in Latest Sunday Times Rich ListThe Sunday Times Rich List reveals Sir David Beckham as Britain's first billionaire sportsman, alongside a broader analysis of UK wealth, featuring tech booms and industrial declines.

Read more »