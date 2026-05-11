Sir David Attenborough celebrates 100th Birthday, joins Prince William for Earthshot Prize Awards

The Royal Family praised Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday, with Prince William praising him as an 'inspiration' and Prince Harry referring to him as a 'secular saint'. The veteran BBC nature presenter was praised for his work with Earthshot Prize and his ability to inspire younger audiences with his work.

READ MORE: Prince William has praised Sir David Attenborough as an 'inspiration' while his brother Prince Harry referred to him as a 'secular saint' in a tribute to the beloved environmentalist who celebrates his 100th birthday today.

The Prince of Wales recorded a brief clip to mark the centenarian's birthday as he told him: 'Happy 100th David. Cannot believe it's your 100th birthday.

'Thank you so much for all your support with Earthshot Prize and everything you do continues to inspire me. ' The clip was released as part of a compilation from the Earthshot Prize, a prestigious annual award given to those with innovative ideas to repair the planet. Both William and Sir David sit on the council which determines the winners, and the prince helped found the awards.

It came as the Duke of Sussex described the British naturalist as 'more than a broadcaster' and an 'institutional pillar as essential to the national fabric as a cup of tea', Harry also reflected on Sir David's warnings over environmental issues and climate change as well as his connection with younger audiences with 'credible authenticity'





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