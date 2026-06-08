Sir Chris Hoy Refuses to Let Cancer Define Him

Cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy is refusing to let his stage four cancer diagnosis hold him back from doing what he loves. He is using his platform to raise awareness about the importance of living in the present and appreciating the small things in life.

Scots cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy wants to redefine the perception of people living with stage four cancer and insists there's plenty of life left in us.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist revealed in 2024 his prostate cancer had spread to his bones and doctors gave him up to four years to live. But the 50-year-old isn't letting his cancer stop him doing anything he loves and said I'm doing fine and the Tour de 4 is the main focus for me over the next few months. The event is a charity bike ride in Glasgow in September for people affected by cancer.

It raised more than £3.1 million in its inaugural year in 2025 and supports five major UK cancer charities as well as challenging perceptions of people living with stage four cancer. Rather than just talking about it we're trying to demonstrate that for all those people in a similar situation to me living with stage four cancer there's plenty of life left in us. We're determined to make the most of it and not have cancer define who we are.

The Edinburgh-born Olympian previously said the Tour de 4 event has become a driving force following his terminal cancer diagnosis. He also appreciates the small things in life and believes in making the most out of the present. Sir Chris said don't forget to enjoy the moment and appreciate the present because it passes you by very easily. You're always on to the next thing and can miss out on the nice stuff around you.

Cycling legend Sir Chris is refusing to let cancer stop him doing what he loves. The Tour de 4 is a charity bike ride that challenges perceptions of people living with stage four cancer and raises funds for cancer charities. Sir Chris's determination to live life to the fullest despite his cancer diagnosis is an inspiration to many.

He is using his platform to raise awareness about the importance of living in the present and appreciating the small things in life. His message is clear: there's plenty of life left in us and we should make the most of it





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Sir Chris Hoy Cancer Tour De 4 Charity Bike Ride Olympic Gold Medallist

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