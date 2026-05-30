Sir Anthony Blair's Lost Credibility and the Failure of 'Ponies' to Capture Soviet Reality

Sir Anthony Blair's recent critique of politics sparks disproportionate reactions, despite his loss of credibility due to past failures. His Iraq war decision led to unsolved migration issues, and his 'New Labour' government increased spending and immigration. Meanwhile, the TV series 'Ponies' fails to accurately portray 1970s Moscow's grim reality.

Why should anyone care about Sir Anthony Blair 's opinions? This once-influential figure has lost credibility due to his past failures. His recent critique of the political landscape sparked disproportionate reactions, with the British political class reacting like 'macaque monkeys'.

Blair, like a failed architect or scientist, has no standing to criticize or advise. Even sensible ideas from him are suspect. I've previously suggested he and his allies become Trappist monks, but the need for scrutiny persists. Blair's Iraq war decision led to Middle Eastern migration to Europe, which remains unsolved.

His 'New Labour' government increased benefit spending by 62%, official debt by £250billion, and house prices tripled. Net immigration increased by 1.8 million, driven by a deliberate policy to change the UK's demographics. Blair's cabinet, filled with former Marxists, transformed the country. Despite his uninspired leadership, Blair benefited from weak Tory opponents and biased election campaigns.

He remains largely unexamined, allowing him to maintain influence. The new TV series 'Ponies' attempts to capture 1970s Moscow espionage but fails to accurately portray Soviet life's grim reality





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