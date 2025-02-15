Sioux Falls Donates Brockhouse Collection to Museums After Arsenic Closure

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls, SD, closed in August 2023 due to high arsenic levels in the Brockhouse Collection. The city council voted to donate the 152 animal mounts to several institutions, ensuring their preservation and display.

The Delbridge Museum of Natural History at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls closed in August 2023 after testing revealed potentially hazardous levels of arsenic in 80% of the specimens from the Brockhouse Collection . The decision to close the museum raised concerns that the 152 specimens, some dating back to the 1940s, would no longer be displayed. However, after a search, the Sioux Falls City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday to donate the mounts to several institutions.

Under the agreement, 117 specimens will be sent to the University of Notre Dame Museum of Biodiversity, 33 to the Atlanta-based Oddities Museum Inc., and two to the Institute for Natural History Arts Inc. in New Jersey. This ensures that none of the collection will be disposed of, and all items will be put to good use by reputable natural history institutions, said Sioux Falls Director of Parks & Recreation Don Kearney. The arsenic doesn't mean the animals can't be displayed with proper safety measures, said Denise DePaolo, the zoo's marketing director. The museum lacked sufficient barriers to prevent people from touching the specimens, which posed a liability issue. The mounts' recipients will display the animals behind glass, preventing contact, and have the expertise and equipment to care for the aging taxidermy. Sioux Falls businessman and hunter Henry Brockhouse built and displayed the animal collection for years in his hardware store until he died in 1978. Subsequent owners donated the collection to the city, which displayed the menagerie at the museum for nearly 40 years.





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arsenic Museum Closure Brockhouse Collection Taxidermy University Of Notre Dame Oddities Museum Inc. Sioux Falls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sioux Falls Donates Historic Animal Collection to MuseumsThe Sioux Falls City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to donate 152 animal mounts from the Delbridge Museum of Natural History to several institutions. The collection, containing potentially hazardous levels of arsenic, was closed in August 2023. The mounts will now be displayed in appropriate settings by experts at the University of Notre Dame, the Oddities Museum, and the Institute for Natural History Arts.

Read more »

Greg Brockhouse to Lead Clayton Perry's Campaign for San Antonio MayorFormer San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry has enlisted the help of two-time mayoral candidate Greg Brockhouse to manage his campaign for the upcoming election. While both Perry and Brockhouse have faced controversies in the past, Perry expresses confidence in Brockhouse's political expertise and believes his involvement will be beneficial.

Read more »

Calvin Klein Collection Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear CollectionCalvin Klein Collection Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Read more »

Michael Kors Collection Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear CollectionMichael Kors Collection Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Read more »

Jason Wu Collection Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear CollectionJason Wu Collection Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Read more »

Sunday Standings: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls to 13th in Big Ten ConferenceNebraska falls from 10th to 13th after two close losses this week.

Read more »