Sion James , a graduate transfer from Tulane, has solidified his position as a crucial leader and primary point guard for the Duke Blue Devils under head coach Jon Scheyer. Since securing a starting role in Duke's victory over then-No. 1 Auburn on December 4th, James has been a constant presence on the court throughout the team's impressive 16-game winning streak. James, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard, shares the distinction of scoring in every game this season with projected one-and-done No.

1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg. His contributions to the team extend beyond scoring, averaging 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and a remarkably low 1.1 turnovers per game across 24.2 minutes of action. James displays impressive shooting efficiency, connecting on 51.2 percent of his field goals, 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, and an outstanding 78.8 percent from the free throw line.As the Blue Devils prepare for the final stretch of the regular season with eight games remaining, James and his teammates are set to face the Cal Golden Bears (12-12, 5-8 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night. This game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Matt Giles, the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, provides comprehensive coverage of these prominent college basketball programs.





