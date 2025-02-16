Siobhan Fallon Hogan Reflects on 'SNL' Legacy and Chris Farley's Faith

Actress Siobhan Fallon Hogan, known for her roles in popular films, shares her experiences on 'Saturday Night Live' and her close relationship with the late Chris Farley. Hogan highlights Farley's genuine Catholic faith and his impact on her. She also discusses the growing presence of Catholicism in Hollywood.

Siobhan Fallon Hogan , known for her roles in iconic films, first gained recognition as a cast member on the legendary late-night sketch comedy show, 'Saturday Night Live,' during one of its golden eras in the early 1990s. She shared the stage with comedic giants like Dana Carvey, Tim Meadows, Kevin Nealon, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, and David Spade.

Among her most memorable castmates was the late Chris Farley, a 'bad boy of SNL' who battled drug and alcohol addiction throughout his short life. Farley embodied the over-the-top character of Matt Foley, a motivational speaker, a persona inspired by a friend who later became a Catholic priest. While Foley's character parodied preachers, Fallon Hogan revealed that Farley's faith was genuine. She shared that Farley introduced her to the clown's prayer, a poem often used by comedians for inspiration. 'He was really a fabulous Catholic. Such an amazing guy,' Fallon Hogan stated, recalling their shared experiences at Holy Trinity Church on the Upper West Side. They would attend Mass together after late-night shows and Farley would often express remorse for his life choices. Fallon Hogan spoke poignantly about Farley's death at the young age of 33, attending his funeral service at St. Malachy's in New York. She remembered a touching moment during the service when an unknown shut-in, often visited by Farley, delivered a heartfelt tribute. Fallon Hogan is also an Irish Catholic, deeply devoted to her faith, which influences her work. She has turned down roles that conflict with her moral code, even though it has cost her career opportunities. She recently wrote, produced, and starred in the independent films 'Rushed' and 'Shelter in Solitude,' both infused with her Catholicism. Fallon Hogan believes Catholicism is gaining popularity in Hollywood, as people seek truth and substance. She sees a shift where actors are comfortable expressing their faith openly, attracting others who are drawn to their happiness and integrity.She has been cast by Lionsgate in an upcoming film, which she describes as a 'page-turner' and a 'beautiful gift from God.' While she couldn't divulge further details, she expressed excitement about the role and her upcoming attendance at the 'SNL' 50th anniversary reunion. Reflecting on 'SNL's' cultural relevance today, Fallon Hogan, who considers herself part of its glory days, admitted she doesn't watch the show anymore





