Matteo Sinner's bid for a record 14th French Open title was ended by Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a match where Sinner struggled with heat and exhaustion.

was winning his record 14 French Open s had a player come to Roland Garros as such an overwhelming favorite to win the clay-court Grand Slam.had won everything there was to win in tennis over the past three months: five straight Masters 1000 titles — three of them on clay — and 30 straight matches.

, his biggest rival, out due to an injured right wrist, it seemed almost a foregone conclusion that Sinner would raise the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy and complete a career Grand Slam. Juan Manuel Cerundolo “I didn’t feel very well on court,” Sinner said.

“I struggled, starting to feel very dizzy, very low on energy. ”Sinner bent over on the clay court in apparent exhaustion multiple times and was hardly even running for shots as the match wore on, resorting to drop shots and serve-and-volley tactics to try and shorten the points. He attempted to cool himself with a hand-held fan on changeovers and put bags of ice around his neck.

“It was warm but not crazy warm,” Sinner said. “I feel like it was quite OK to play. Really it was nothing against the heat, nothing against the weather. It was just me today, but it happens.

”“It’s tough for him,” Cerundolo said.

“I couldn’t win more than three games by set. So I think I was a little bit lucky. … He was deserving to win in this match. But then I don’t know what happened.

… I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers. ” Sinner led by two sets and 5-1. When he served for the match a second time at 5-4, he bent over at 0-40 and then walked to his chair. He asked for assistance and left the court.

His entire light blue outfit was soaked through with sweat. After losing the set 7-5, Sinner received medical attention and left the court. Minerals were added to his drink when he returned but Sinner wasn't able to recuperate. Sinner's previous loss came Feb. 19 in the Qatar Open quarterfinals.

He had won five straight Masters titles while dropping just three sets. But Sinner has a history of struggling in the heat. He admitted he was lucky at the Australian Open in January againstwhen the roof was closed and the third-round match swung his way. And he had to retire from a match in Shanghai in October that was contested amid extreme humidity.

“Shanghai was very tough. Humidity very high. Australia was very, very warm,” Sinner said.

“Here, I mean it was warm, but it was OK. It was not like I was dying because of the heat. I think today was completely different scenario.

“It’s tough to accept, of course, because of the position where I’ve been in and everything considered,” added Sinner, who sportsbooks had listed at around -300 to win the tournament. On the same Court Philippe Chatrier last year, Sinner wasted three match points against Alcaraz and lost an epic final.

In other matches, 17-year-old Frenchman Moise Kouame became the youngest man to reach the third round of a Grand Slam since Rafael Nadal was also 17 at 2003FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website constitutes your acceptance of these





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