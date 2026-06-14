Sinkholes Under Railway Bridge Near Gatwick Cause Massive Travel Disruption and Passenger Frustration

The discovery of sinkholes beneath a railway bridge near Purley, south London, forced the suspension of all train services to and from Gatwick Airport, leaving hundreds stranded, sparking anger over long waits for replacement buses, and leading to complaints of inflated Uber fares. Engineers conducted urgent repairs, and while trains resumed, significant disruption persisted. The incident underscores the impact of infrastructure failures on major air travel hubs.

Holidaymakers and travelers faced significant disruption on Sunday as the discovery of sinkholes beneath a railway bridge forced the complete suspension of train services to and from Gatwick Airport .

The sinkholes were found in and around a bridge near Purley in south London, located on the critical Brighton mainline, prompting Network Rail to declare the need for "urgent repairs.

" All rail lines between Purley and East Croydon were closed to allow a structural engineer to conduct a thorough inspection, a decision that immediately stranded hundreds of passengers. Images from the scene captured enormous queues of people lining the roadside outside the airport terminal, with a police van present to manage the crowds. Many travelers were forced to wait for extended periods, reportedly several hours, for rail replacement bus services, which fueled anger and frustration among the stranded passengers.

The situation was exacerbated by some individuals resorting to expensive alternatives; social media posts highlighted cases where Uber fares from Gatwick to Croydon skyrocketed to as much as £250, which users condemned as "absolutely criminal.

" One user on X described "absolute shambles" at the airport, noting people queued for over two hours and that "tempers flaring amongst crowds," while another shared a story of stress-induced scrambling to catch a flight back to Amsterdam. The closure had a direct and severe impact on all services to Gatwick Airport. No trains could run between the airport and London Victoria or London Bridge, and the dedicated Gatwick Express service from Victoria was also suspended.

The rail operator, Southern Railway, communicated via X that "a bridge requires urgent repairs just south of Purley station" and that closing all lines was necessary for passenger safety and repair efficiency. Network Rail and GTR provided a joint statement explaining that during planned engineering work, engineers discovered several sinkholes on the bridge. They closed all lines between Purley and East Croydon to ensure safety, and their team worked throughout the afternoon to plug the sinkholes.

Although trains resumed running later, significant disruption was expected to continue into the night, prompting advice for passengers to check before traveling. The operators also announced that tickets for that day would be valid on services the following day as a goodwill measure. A Gatwick Airport spokesperson advised passengers to consider alternative routes and allow extra travel time, noting that due to high demand, long waits for replacement buses were likely.

Sinkholes are geological events where deep holes form from the collapse of the surface layer of rock. They can appear as saucers or shafts and arise from various causes, often related to water erosion or subsurface voids. The sudden appearance of such features under a major railway bridge underscores the unpredictable nature of infrastructure maintenance.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of critical transport links to natural phenomena and the cascading effects on passenger mobility, especially at a hub like Gatwick Airport. The response from rail authorities involved immediate closures, inspections, and repair work, alongside communication through social media and official statements. While engineers succeeded in stabilizing the bridge to allow trains to run again, the event caused considerable hardship for thousands, many of whom were holidaymakers already under the stress of travel.

The episode also drew attention to the behavior of private hire services during such disruptions, with allegations of price gouging. Moving forward, the incident may prompt reviews of inspection regimes for similar structures and contingency planning for airport access, but for the affected passengers, the immediate legacy is one of frustration, financial loss, and a disrupted journey





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Sinkhole Gatwick Airport Train Disruption Purley Network Rail Rail Replacement Bus Travel Chaos Brighton Mainline Southern Railway Infrastructure Failure

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