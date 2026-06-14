Sinkholes Disrupt Rail Services to Gatwick Airport Leaving Hundreds Stranded

The discovery of sinkholes under a railway bridge near Purley, south London, forced the closure of the Brighton Mainline, causing major travel disruption for Gatwick Airport passengers. Long queues for replacement buses and sky-high Uber fares compounded passenger frustration during the bank holiday weekend.

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport faced significant disruption on Sunday after the discovery of sinkholes beneath a railway bridge near Purley in south London forced the complete closure of the Brighton Mainline.

The urgent situation required an immediate inspection by a structural engineer, leading to the suspension of all train services between Purley and East Croydon. This major blockage on a critical route left hundreds stranded at the airport, with large crowds queuing for hours on roads outside the terminal. The lack of trains necessitated the deployment of rail replacement bus services, but high demand resulted in extremely long wait times, fueling anger and frustration among travellers.

Many reported being stranded for over two hours, with some describing the scene as a 'shambles' and expressing fear amidst the escalating tensions. The disruption also impacted the Gatwick Express service from London Victoria, leaving passengers with limited options to reach or depart from the UK's second busiest airport. With the line expected to remain closed until at least Monday morning, stranded travellers faced a bank holiday weekend of travel chaos.

Some turned to alternative transport, only to encounter exorbitant pricing; one user complained that Uber charged £250 for a journey from the airport to Croydon, calling it 'absolutely criminal.

' Others shared stressful stories of having to split rides with strangers to make flights, with one passenger stating it was the 'most stressful 2 hours of my life. ' An initial photograph circulated showing a sinkhole directly underneath the tracks near Purley, highlighting the physical cause of the collapse. Sinkholes, which are deep holes formed by the collapse of surface rock, can appear suddenly and vary in shape.

The incident prompted a swift response from rail operators and Network Rail, who issued statements explaining the closure was necessary for passenger safety while engineers worked to plug the sinkholes. A spokesperson for London Gatwick advised travellers to consider alternative routes and allow extra time, acknowledging that high demand would lead to longer waits for replacement buses.

Network Rail and GTR later confirmed that repairs had been completed and trains were running again, though some residual disruption was expected into the night. They apologised for the impact on customers and announced that tickets dated for the day of disruption would be valid on the following day's services. The event underscored the vulnerability of key transport infrastructure to sudden geological failures and the cascading impact such failures can have on holiday travel during peak periods





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Gatwick Airport Sinkhole Railway Purley Travel Disruption Network Rail Southern Railway Gatwick Express London Bank Holiday

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