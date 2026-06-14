Sinkholes Disrupt Gatwick Airport Rail Services, Leaving Passengers Stranded and Frustrated

The discovery of sinkholes under a railway bridge near Purley forced the closure of the Brighton Mainline, halting all train services to Gatwick Airport and causing major travel chaos with long waits, inflated taxi fares, and angry crowds.

Holidaymakers and travelers faced significant disruption on Sunday when sinkholes were discovered beneath a railway bridge near Purley in south London, forcing the suspension of all train services to and from Gatwick Airport .

The sinkholes, located on the Brighton Mainline, prompted Network Rail to close all lines between Purley and East Croydon for urgent repairs and structural inspections. This closure left hundreds of passengers stranded at Gatwick Airport, with long queues forming outside the terminal as people waited for rail replacement buses.

Social media reports highlighted frustrations, with some travelers waiting over two hours for a bus and others facing exorbitant Uber fares, such as £250 for a ride from the airport to Croydon. One passenger described the experience as the most stressful two hours of their life, while others expressed anger at the situation, calling it a 'shambles.

' The disruption affected services from both London Victoria and London Bridge, including the Gatwick Express, and the line was expected to remain closed at least until Monday morning. Network Rail and Gatwick Airport apologized for the impact, confirming that engineers had inspected and plugged the sinkholes, allowing trains to resume later in the day, though some delays were anticipated into the night.

Passengers were advised to check journeys in advance and were permitted to use tickets on the following day's services





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sinkhole Gatwick Airport Rail Disruption Network Rail Purley Brighton Mainline Travel Chaos Rail Replacement Bus Passenger Frustration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 Collides with Radar Antenna at Antalya Airport, Passengers Terrified but SafeA Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-3Q8 struck a ground radar antenna while taxiing at Antalya airport, causing significant damage to the aircraft and prompting a safe evacuation of all 267 passengers. One minor injury was reported. The incident is under investigation.

Read more »

Violent Protests Disrupt Geneva Ahead of G7 SummitFar-left activists instigated chaos in Geneva on Sunday, clashing with police and vandalizing businesses in opposition to the G7 summit. The protest, relocated to Switzerland due to French restrictions, saw rioters set fires, use makeshift weapons, and target a Tesla and a bank. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons. The violent tactics echo past demonstrations, prompting many shops to board up. Approximately 50,000 protesters and 7,000 officers were involved.

Read more »

Sinkholes Under Railway Bridge Near Gatwick Cause Massive Travel Disruption and Passenger FrustrationThe discovery of sinkholes beneath a railway bridge near Purley, south London, forced the suspension of all train services to and from Gatwick Airport, leaving hundreds stranded, sparking anger over long waits for replacement buses, and leading to complaints of inflated Uber fares. Engineers conducted urgent repairs, and while trains resumed, significant disruption persisted. The incident underscores the impact of infrastructure failures on major air travel hubs.

Read more »

Sinkholes Force Train Cancellations to Gatwick AirportHolidaymakers' tempers flared on Sunday after the discovery of sinkholes under a railway bridge forced the suspension of train services to and from Gatwick Airport.

Read more »