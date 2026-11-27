Sinitta describes David Walliams' humiliating conduct on Britain's Got Talent as sinister. Plus, Nekoda Garrett Bond girl trials, Sam Waley-Cohen Ascot role, and more showbiz news.

Pop singer Sinitta has broken the silence surrounding David Walliams by describing the comedian's backstage behavior on Britain's Got Talent as sinister and humiliating. The 63-year-old entertainer revealed that public remarks made by the 55-year-old comedian left her feeling degraded and uncomfortable during their time on the ITV talent contest.

Sinitta Details Humiliating Backstage Encounters

Sinitta spoke emotionally about her experiences during an interview at the European Diversity Awards, which took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane. She stated that the atmosphere behind the scenes was not friendly or pleasant, but rather quite sinister. The comments made by Walliams, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2013, made her feel humiliated and insulted. She explained that while friends can call each other names, a colleague cannot do so without causing hurt.

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The singer described specific remarks as akin to implying a desire for sexual favor, a comment that subsequently made the tabloids to her shock. She noted that while one must sometimes laugh things off to be a good sport, this behavior was not funny. It was humiliating and degrading, especially given the public nature of the interactions. The incident also caused distress for her family, including her two adopted children, her mother, her partner, and her church community.

Sinitta suggested that this behavior does not surprise her, characterizing it as hiding in plain sight where individuals are able to act inappropriately while still receiving praise. This revelation comes as Walliams faces police investigation over claims he used his fame to groom schoolgirls and pursue young women. Walliams has strongly denied all allegations, stating he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law.

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Nekoda Garrett Auditions for Next Bond Girl

Actress Nekoda Garrett is reportedly a strong contender for the role of the next Bond girl opposite Robert Pattinson. A source close to the franchise's new owners, Amazon MGM, confirmed that Garrett underwent a third chemistry screen test at Pinewood Studios this week. The 34-year-old Australian actress trained at RADA in London and played Mary Bennet in a 2025 television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Reports indicate that Garrett could capture Pattinson's heart on screen, marking a significant step in her career. Representatives for the film at Amazon MGM were unavailable to comment on her casting status. This development follows speculation about the future of the James Bond franchise under new ownership and its leading man.

Sam Waley-Cohen Joins Ascot Authority Board

Sam Waley-Cohen, known as the royal Cupid for helping Prince William reconnect with Catherine, has been appointed a non-executive director of Ascot Authority Holdings Ltd. The former amateur jockey, who won the Grand National in 2022, will assume his new role starting in January. He earned his reputation after inviting the Prince and Catherine to a fancy-dress party in 2007 during their brief split.

Waley-Cohen expressed his thrill at joining the board of one of Britain's iconic sporting brands. Although he insists William and Catherine reunited themselves, his involvement with the royal couple helped launch his public profile. This appointment marks a new chapter for the 44-year-old in the world of high-society sports management.

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Angela Scanlon Defends Irish Accent for Daughter

Angela Scanlon declared that her daughter would not develop an English accent, insisting on maintaining her Irish heritage. The One Show broadcaster moved to London from Ireland more than a decade ago but remained defiantly Irish. She told the Irish Post Awards in London's Mayfair that she had to teach her daughter to pronounce girl with a long i sound rather than the cockney gail.

Scanlon, who is married to Irish businessman Roy Horgan, prioritized her cultural identity despite living in England. Her stance highlights the ongoing cultural distinctions maintained by expatriates and their families in the entertainment industry.

Laura Tobin and Susanna Reid Sustainable Fashion Pact

Good Morning Britain star Laura Tobin has influenced co-stars including Susanna Reid to adopt a sustainable fashion boycott. Tobin vowed to stop buying new clothes almost three years ago, a practice her colleagues have now joined. The meteorologist stated that they do not accept new clothing and instead borrow items from each other's wardrobes.

This initiative encourages buying less and wearing what is already owned. Tobin even shares shoes with Reid, demonstrating a commitment to reducing waste in the television industry. The move reflects a broader trend among celebrities to promote sustainable lifestyles and reduce environmental impact through conscious consumer choices.