Sinitta details her discomfort with David Walliams while Nekoda Garrett tests for Bond role. Sam Waley-Cohen joins Ascot Board and Laura Tobin influences Susanna Reid's fashion habits.

Singer Sinitta has broken her silence on her professional relationship with David Walliams, detailing deeply uncomfortable experiences on the set of Britain's Got Talent. The 63-year-old pop icon revealed that specific interactions with the 55-year-old comedian left her feeling humiliated, degraded, and unsettled during their time working together on the ITV talent contest.

Her candid comments mark the first significant public statement from a colleague since Walliams was identified as the figure who allegedly attempted to suppress media reports concerning serious misconduct allegations. The revelations come as Walliams faces an ongoing police investigation into claims that he used his celebrity status to groom schoolgirls and pursue young women.

Also read Catherine Hardwicke Reacts to Robert Pattinson James Bond Casting

Sinitta explained that the most difficult aspect of her time working with Walliams occurred behind the scenes at the European Diversity Awards held at the London Hilton on Park Lane. She described the atmosphere created by the comedian as unfriendly and unsettling, noting that his remarks in public settings crossed a line from friendly banter into outright insult.

The singer recalled that Walliams made comments she found akin to suggesting a romantic or sexual advance, which she stated shocked her and eventually reached tabloid newspapers. She emphasized that the behavior was not only humiliating for herself but also distressing for her family, including her two adopted children, her mother, her partner, and her church community.

Sinitta characterized Walliams' ability to engage in such behavior while receiving public acclaim as hiding in plain sight. She expressed that his actions did not surprise her given the nature of his conduct, adding that while friends might make jokes about appearance, comments from someone not considered a close friend felt deeply hurtful and were not funny.

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These disclosures come against the backdrop of a police investigation into David Walliams, who faces claims that he used his celebrity status to groom schoolgirls and pursue young women. Walliams has consistently and strongly denied all allegations, asserting that he is not a sexual predator, has never groomed young women, and has not broken any laws.

Despite his denials, the ongoing investigation and the emerging testimonies from those who worked with him have cast a shadow over his public image and professional engagements. The singer noted that Walliams' behavior was very public and not nice for her children, her mum, her church, or her partner, highlighting the personal toll of such high-profile interactions.

Meanwhile, casting news for the James Bond franchise has shifted focus toward new talent with Australian actress Nekoda Garrett emerging as a strong contender for the role of Bond girl. A source close to the new franchise owners, Amazon MGM, reported that the 34-year-old attended a third chemistry screen test at Pinewood Studios earlier this week.

Garrett, who trained as an actress at RADA in London, is seen as a promising talent who could potentially captivate audiences alongside current Bond actor Robert Pattinson. She previously gained recognition for her role as Mary Bennet, the middle sister in the 2025 television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

Her appearance at the studio during screen tests has generated significant buzz within the industry, suggesting that Amazon MGM is actively evaluating various options for the upcoming films. Representatives for the film project at Amazon MGM were unavailable to comment on the casting process, but Garrett's continued involvement in the testing phase indicates she remains a serious candidate for the part.

In a development linking celebrity culture to major sporting institutions, Sam Waley-Cohen has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Ascot Authority, effective January. The 44-year-old former amateur jockey, who won the Grand National in 2022, brings a unique reputation to the board as the individual often credited with helping Prince William and Catherine reconnect.

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Waley-Cohen famously invited the royal couple to a fancy-dress party in 2007 during their brief split, an event that occurred before their eventual reunion. He expressed his enthusiasm for joining the board of one of British sport's most iconic brands, stating he was thrilled to take on the new role.

His appointment highlights the increasing intersection between high-profile social circles and major British sporting events. As he transitions from his racing achievements and social connections to a governance role, Waley-Cohen will contribute to the strategic direction of Ascot, leveraging his background in both equestrian sports and royal social circles.

On a lighter note, television personalities are making personal choices that reflect broader cultural and environmental trends. Angela Scanlon, the 42-year-old broadcaster and former Strictly contestant, revealed her determination to maintain her Irish identity by ensuring her daughter speaks with a proper Irish accent.

Despite moving to London over a decade ago, Scanlon declared that she would not allow her daughter to develop an English accent, specifically correcting her pronunciation of the word girl to align with their Irish heritage. She insisted she would not let her daughter speak like a little cockney, emphasizing her pride in their Irish roots.

Simultaneously, Good Morning Britain meteorologist Laura Tobin has successfully influenced her co-stars to adopt a more sustainable fashion approach. Tobin, 45, vowed to stop buying new clothes nearly three years ago, and her colleague Susanna Reid has joined her in this boycott.

Tobin noted at a charity event at The Nest at Treehouse London that their co-stars now regularly share wardrobes and borrow clothing from one another. This shift toward sustainable practices among prominent TV figures highlights a growing awareness of environmental impact in the media industry, with stars aiming to buy less and wear what they already own.