Single infusion of controversial drug changed severe depression symptoms within hours, study finds

Researchers say a single intravenous ketamine infusion can rapidly relieve severe depression and suicidal thoughts when traditional antidepressants fail.

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Newsom declares emergency after dangerous chemical tank scare triggers evacuations in Orange CountyDr. Marc Siegel: Medical, recreational Ketamine use on the rise Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the benefits and risks of ketamine use. A recent review suggests that a single intravenous ketamine infusion can provide rapid relief for some patients.

Originally developed as an anesthetic, ketamine is a medicine that can reduce pain and, in some cases, help treat depression, but it can also be misused as athat included more than 1,100 patients. Approximately 626 received ketamine and 540 served as controls who did not take the drug.

Most of the trials included patients with major depressive disorder, but 11.5% included those with bipolar depression and 7.7% included people with both unipolar and A recent review suggests that a single intravenous ketamine infusion can provide rapid relief for some patients with treatment-resistant depression. Compared to a placebo, a single treatment significantly reduced depression in just four hours and dramatically lowered suicidal thoughts within 24 hours, the study found.

Patients reported fewer depressive symptoms after a week and reduced suicidal thoughts for up to a month after one ketamine infusion. Those who received repeated ketamine infusions showed a similar reduction of suicidal and, numbness, dissociation , nausea, dizziness and visual disturbances – were temporary and resolved within hours of the infusion. Rarer, more serious side events included hospitalization, suicide attempts and suicide, but most were unrelated to ketamine, the review stated.

Effective treatment involves a combination of therapy and medication, frequently antidepressants. However, for a few patients, symptoms do not respond to multiple therapies, a condition known as "When all existing treatment options fail, patients with severe depression could consider ketamine infusions.

" These patients are at a higher risk of very serious, sometimes tragic consequences, including suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts and death. "When all existing treatment options fail, patients with severe depression could consider ketamine infusions," lead author Taeho Greg Rhee, PhD, of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, told Fox News Digital. "This is still a safer option when compared to electroconvulsive therapy .

" Compared to a placebo, a single treatment significantly reduced depression in just four hours and dramatically lowered suicidal thoughts within 24 hours, the study found.stabilize mood by slowly elevating serotonin levels in the brain, but it can take weeks for the full effect to be achieved. Ketamine, in contrast, works rapidly by blocking glutamate, a neurotransmitter that can impact emotions negatively when levels are too high in the brain, according to Cleveland Clinic.

First, ketamine’s rapid effects can be a life-saving treatment in the emergency room for patients presenting with suicidal ideation. Experts caution that the medication should only be administered in closely monitored settings, such as clinics, to ensure safe treatment.

Second, the effects of a single ketamine infusion are relatively short-lived – as almost all patients relapsed with depressive symptoms after a single infusion – so those with treatment-resistant depression will need repeated sessions. , it may still be used with off-label indications for those with severe depression and/or with a high risk of suicidal behaviors," said Rhee.major depressive episode or struggling with suicidal thoughts, intravenous ketamine can be genuinely lifesaving," Bazzi, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

"The relief they experience is almost immediate, offering them distance from the intensity of their emotions. " However, she cautions that the medication should only be administered in closely monitored settings, such as clinics, to ensure safe treatment. Ketamine’s rapid effects can be a life-saving treatment in the emergency room for patients presenting with suicidal ideation, some experts claim.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, noted in previous comments to Fox News Digital that ketamine is increasingly being used to treat severe depression, but emphasized that it should be administered under carefulAlthough the studies compared ketamine with a placebo, some patients may have realized they were receiving the drug. This could have influenced how they reported their symptoms and how effective they perceived the treatment to be, according to the researchers.

Also, as this was a review of many different studies, it is challenging to apply the findings to the general population, the researchers noted.

"While long-term outcomes have not been studied, I believe that when patients are severely depressed or suicidal, ketamine is sometimes the only choice that almost always works," Bazzi added.





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