Single Girl Flirts with Bar Staff and Hoteliers on Holiday with 72-Year-Old Mother

The author, Lucy Holden, shares her experiences of finding herself in romantic situations with bar staff and hoteliers on her holidays, prompted by her 72-year-old mother, Caroline. She describes the atmosphere of the Generator hostel in Amsterdam and how her mother's presence boosted her confidence and led to her finding an exciting holiday romance.

I’m on holiday in Lisbon with the best wingwoman a single girl could ask for and we’re being served champagne by a charming Portuguese waiter.

‘She’s very beautiful,’ the suave, dark-haired man says to my companion, gesturing towards me. ‘I know,’ she smiles, ‘she’s single too. ’ I grin through a blush I hope is dimmed by the candlelight. This was the second holiday on which I’d found myself shamelessly flirting with bar staff and hoteliers at her prompting.

And you might imagine my partner in crime was a best friend or flatmate of my own age. Instead, it was my 72-year-old mother, Caroline, who was encouraging me to find love, or at least a little holiday romance





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Holiday Romance Wingwoman Mother-Daughter Bonding Single Life Confidence Boost

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Single Girl Flirts with Bar Staff and Hoteliers on Holiday with 72-Year-Old MotherThe author, Lucy Holden, shares her experiences of finding herself in romantic situations with bar staff and hoteliers on her holidays, prompted by her 72-year-old mother, Caroline. She describes the atmosphere of the Generator hostel in Amsterdam and how her mother's presence boosted her confidence and led to her finding an exciting holiday romance.

Read more »