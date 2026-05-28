Single-family home sells in Saratoga for $3.6 million

The single-family home located in the 18600 block of Devon Ave. in Saratoga was sold on April 17, for $3,570,000, or $1,759 per square foot. The house, built in 1951, has an interior space of 2,029 square feet. This single-story house has…

The single-family home located in the 18600 block of Devon Ave. in Saratoga was sold on April 17, for $3,570,000, or $1,759 per square foot.

The house, built in 1951, has an interior space of 2,029 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system.

Additionally, the building features a parking space for two cars. Additionally, it features a pool with hot tub or spa. The property’s lot measures 10,000 square feet. In November 2024, a 1,554-square-foot single-family house in the 18500 block of Devon Ave. sold for $2,710,000, a price per square foot of $1,744.

The home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. A 2,012-square-foot single-family residence in the 18700 block of Martha Ave. , sold in February, for $3,162,500, a price per square foot of $1,572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In the 18700 block of Devon Ave. , in January 2025, a 2,751-square-foot single-family home was sold for $4,700,000, a price per square foot of $1,708. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans.

Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.





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