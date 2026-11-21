The single-family house located in the 7900 block of Michigan Ave. in Oakland was sold on Sept. 14, for $985,000, or $618 per square foot. The home, built in 1945, has an interior space of 1,594 square feet. This single-story house has four…

Michigan Ave. 7907 – Google Street View The single-family house located in the 7900 block of Michigan Ave. in Oakland was sold on Sept. 14, for $985,000, or $618 per square foot.

The home, built in 1945, has an interior space of 1,594 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,150 square feet. A single-family residence in the 7900 block of Sunkist Drive, sold in July, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $302.

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The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In February, a single-family home in the 7900 block of Michigan Ave. sold for $927,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. In the 7700 block of Sunkist Drive, in January, a 1,390-square-foot single-family home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $683.

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The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.