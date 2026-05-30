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Single-family home sells for $3.9 million in Monte Sereno

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Single-family home sells for $3.9 million in Monte Sereno
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆5/30/2026 1:11 AM
📰mercnews
64 sec. here / 3 min. at publisher
📊News: 29% · Publisher: 68%

A 2,965-square-foot single-family house, built in 1969, has changed hands. The house in the 16300 block of Alexander Court in Monte Sereno was sold on April 21 for $3,928,000, or $1,325 per square foot. This two-story house has three…

A 2,965-square-foot single-family house, built in 1969, has changed hands. The house in the 16300 block of Alexander Court in Monte Sereno was sold on April 21 for $3,928,000, or $1,325 per square foot.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system.

Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,517 square feet. In the 16200 block of Oakhurst Drive in Monte Sereno, in January 2025, a 3,083-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $3,835,000, a price per square foot of $1,244. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In November 2024, a 2,771-square-foot single-family home in the 200 block of Alexander Ave. in Los Gatos sold for $4,000,000, a price per square foot of $1,444. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. A 4,332-square-foot single-family house in the 18000 block of Saratoga Los Gatos Road in Los Gatos, sold in March, for $4,625,000, a price per square foot of $1,068. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.

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