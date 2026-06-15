Single-family home in San Jose goes for $2.1 million

The single-family house located in the 1400 block of Luning Drive in San Jose was sold on May 11, for $2,100,000, or $906 per square foot. The house, built in 1967, has an interior space of 2,318 square feet. This two-story house has five…

The single-family house located in the 1400 block of Luning Drive in San Jose was sold on May 11, for $2,100,000, or $906 per square foot.

The house, built in 1967, has an interior space of 2,318 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system.

Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 6,180-square-foot lot. In the 4900 block of Rio Verde Drive, in April 2025, a 1,579-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1,920,000, a price per square foot of $1,216. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2024, a 2,030-square-foot single-family home in the 1400 block of Portobelo Drive sold for $2,156,000, a price per square foot of $1,062. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. A 1,937-square-foot single-family home in the 5000 block of Durango Court, sold in March, for $2,050,000, a price per square foot of $1,058. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.





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