The single-family home located in the 100 block of Terreno de Flores Circle in Los Gatos was sold on Oct. 13, for $1,750,000, or $1,023 per square foot. The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,710 square feet. This two-story…

Terreno de Flores Cir. 185 – Google Street View The single-family home located in the 100 block of Terreno de Flores Circle in Los Gatos was sold on Oct. 13, for $1,750,000, or $1,023 per square foot.

The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,710 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a heating system.

Also read Opinion: Housing, local control and the character of Los Gatos

Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 2,346-square-foot lot. A single-family residence in the 300 block of Penn Way in Los Gatos, sold in April, for $1,900,000, a price per square foot of $1,426. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

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In November 2025, a single-family house in the 16200 block of Camino del Sol Circle in Los Gatos sold for $2,105,000, a price per square foot of $1,629. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. In the 2300 block of Apsis Court in San Jose, in May, a 1,394-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1,825,000, a price per square foot of $1,309. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.