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Single-family home in Fremont sells for $2.2 million

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Single-family home in Fremont sells for $2.2 million
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A single-family home located in the 1600 block of Pajaro Court in Fremont has a new owner since Aug. 27. The 1,536-square-foot home, built in 1964, was sold for $2,150,000, or $1,400 per square foot. This single-story house has three…

A single-family home located in the 1600 block of Pajaro Court in Fremont has a new owner since Aug. 27. The 1,536-square-foot home, built in 1964, was sold for $2,150,000, or $1,400 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. In addition to its 6,560 square feet lot size, the property’s backyard offers a pool. In March, a single-family house in the 1300 block of Kensington Drive sold for $2,389,000, a price per square foot of $1,606.

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The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In the 1600 block of Oro Drive, in July, a 1,342-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1,850,000, a price per square foot of $1,379. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A single-family house in the 40900 block of Durillo Drive, sold in May, for $2,200,000, a price per square foot of $1,639.

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The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This article was generated by the Bay Area Home Report Bot, software that analyzes home sales or other data and creates an article based on a template created by humans. Our real estate data comes from public records that have been registered and digitized by local county offices. You can report errors or bugs to content@bayareanewsgroup.com.

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