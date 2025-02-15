Single and Searching: U.S. Singles Hotspot and Trends

Explore the changing landscape of relationships in the U.S., with a focus on the prevalence of single adults in different areas and age groups. Discover which counties have the highest concentrations of unmarried individuals and analyze trends in marriage and divorce rates.

Love might be in the air, but not every individual is part of a couple. According to a CBS News Data Team analysis of U.S. Census data, approximately 46% of American adults aged 20 and above are unmarried. Certain urban centers boast even higher concentrations of singles. For those seeking romantic connections, some areas present more promising opportunities. Among U.S. counties with at least 250,000 unmarried residents in this age bracket, Baltimore, Washington, D.C.

; Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania; Suffolk County, Massachusetts (home to Boston) and New York County (which encompasses Manhattan) exhibit the highest rates of unmarried adults. Conversely, the lowest rates of unmarried adults in this age group are found in Collin and Denton counties in Texas; Fairfax County, Virginia; DuPage County, Illinois; and Bergen County, New Jersey — where marriage appears to be more prevalent.Examining age groups reveals that the majority of unmarried individuals fall between their early twenties and thirties, with a notable uptick among those in their mid-sixties. A Pew Research analysis of comparable data indicated that for the first time in almost two decades, the proportion of unpartnered adults in the U.S., encompassing both married and unmarried individuals, declined in 2023. While there wasn't a surge in new marriages, divorce rates slightly decreased. The Pew analysis also uncovered that partnered adults tend to be marginally more financially stable. Approximately 64% of single adults reported being 'at least okay' financially, compared to 77% of partnered adults. Among unmarried men aged 20 and older, roughly 71% have never been married, exceeding the 54% of women in the same category. On the other hand, women were more likely to be divorced or widowed. The higher incidence of widowhood among women could be attributed to life expectancy differences. The average life expectancy for men in the U.S. is 74.8 years, while for women, it's 80.2 years, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention





CBSNews

