Single and Loving it (Not!)

A letter to Wayne & Wanda about the struggles of being single on Valentine's Day, feeling surrounded by couples, and the never-ending search for love.

I’m writing this on Valentine’s Day and apologize in advance if it ends up being a rant but that’s where my head’s at today. I don’t care how badly society tries to rebrand this stupid fake holiday — whether it’s celebrating girls and calling it Galentine’s Day (stupid) or trying to reframe it as a day singles should celebrate (whatever), none of that works, honestly, when what you want is to just find your person.

I’m a single girl looking for love in the Last Frontier that’s allegedly full of single men and I can’t land a single one! Maybe it’s this drab blah winter or the overwhelming noise lingering from the election season or something else entirely but this has been the worst Valentine’s Day for me on record. It’s like I couldn’t escape it. All week people at work were getting flowers, talking about big date and dinner plans, wearing pink and red things with hearts on them. Enough already!! The truth is I would love to have a partner and I hate being single and I feel like I’ve tried everything. I’ve done all the dating apps, gone on so many pointless first dates, and I’ve allowed myself to be set up a couple times (fail). I even make sure I look cute before I go to the grocery store waiting for that meet-cute in the produce section (thanks Hollywood). None of it has worked. I guess Valentine’s has just once again made it worse because I feel like all I see are happy couples until I look in the mirror and see … me. Alone! I feel like this will get worse before it gets better and I guess I’m just asking for words of encouragement more than an answer(s) to the problem. What have you got for me?Clearly facing down life with a smart sense of humor isn’t your issue because your letter is hilarious — even if unintentionally so, you’re shining off the page as someone who has a sharp wit and mad observation skills. Having been very single on many a Valentine’s Day, I feel you, girl. It can be a very tough, scrutinizing time to be solo when it feels like one’s surrounded by coupled-up smug marrieds, as beloved single icon Bridget Jones would say.Hopefully, as I write this response, V-Day has passed and you made it through. Now it’s time to get back out there. Yes, yes, you insist you’ve tried it all and nothing’s worked. Well, nothing has worked yet. Let’s pull on an Alaskan metaphor here: Dating is like fishing. It’s called fishing, not catching, right? Because fishing is actually hard work. And if you just want to settle for a quick haul, yes, there’s dipnetting, essentially the angler version of Tinder, or whatever the kids are swiping on these days for fast hook-ups. But true artisan fishing — say, fly-fishing? — that takes work, skill, time and a whole lot of gear. When you invest all that energy and commitment, and have a strong sense of purpose, you will reap the best results, a more quality experience and probably your most prized catch. I’m not saying you haven’t been trying. But were you applying the right energy, vulnerability, commitment and casting in the right spaces? Take a step back, audit your past dating attempts and revise your approach going forward: Use the right bait and reel in the right body of water if you want to land your big fish.Well, there’s Wanda with all the answers all the time! She can’t help herself. So I’ll try to provide those words of encouragement. First, it’s OK to not be OK today. In fact, it’s OK to be bitter, sour, bummed and sad today. It’s a day celebrating the thing that you want most, but it feels so far, far away for you. And it’s not just one day, is it? It’s pretty much weeks of Valentine’s Day advertising and marketing, acts of giving, acts of overdoing it, and terrible acting in terrible rom-com movies all in your face everywhere you turn. So go ahead and vent, melt down and freak out. I think it’s healthy to get it all out, maybe even hit an emotional rock bottom, before dusting yourself off and checking back into the game. And remember that tomorrow, Feb. 15, all of the Valentine’s Day candy and cards and stupid gifts will be on sale. Buy and eat discounted candy until you hit a giddy sugar-high, then get a good laugh at some of the ridiculous romance cards, and smirk while you shake your head at all the suckers who had to pay full price for all of this crap. That should definitely cool off some of the burning you’re feeling. Just try to internalize as much of this as possible and not rain on the PDA parade of others, no matter how annoying they may be. Remember, that will be you someday. As much as you want it, as passionate and as authentic as you are, as much time and energy as you are putting into making this reality, I can see Cupid coming for you sooner than later. Hang in there until then and stay away from the Hallmark Channel and high-end restaurants for a few days





