Singha Beer Heir Siranudh Scott Reveals New Details of Alleged Abuse by Brother

Siranudh Scott, 29, claims his older brother Sunit sexually abused him from ages 9 to 13 in family mansions. He accepted financial compensation to stay silent but now pursues legal action after a property dispute with his mother. Sunit denies allegations but resigned from Singha.

A shocking revelation has emerged from one of Thailand 's wealthiest families as Siranudh Scott , the British-born brother of the heir to the Singha beer empire, has come forward with harrowing details of alleged incestuous abuse.

In an emotional interview, the 29-year-old described a childhood marred by repeated sexual abuse at the hands of his older brother, Sunit 'Pi' Scott, which he claims began when he was just nine and continued until the age of 13. The abuse allegedly occurred every summer when Sunit returned from boarding school, taking place within the opulent family mansions that symbolized the Bhirombhakdi dynasty's vast wealth.

Siranudh, whose father is Scottish, stated that he first disclosed the abuse to family members three years ago but was persuaded to accept a financial settlement to remain silent. However, a recent legal dispute with his mother over property pushed him to his breaking point, prompting him to go public with the allegations and pursue legal action.

He described feeling trapped within a family system that silenced him, saying, 'I've been in a family, in a system, in an institution that's kept my voice silent.

' His tearful video posted on Facebook last week, accompanied by an audio recording he claims captures his brother's confession, has ignited a firestorm of controversy and sparked a broader conversation about sexual abuse in Thailand. The audio recording, which Siranudh shared online, features a conversation where he confronts Sunit in a mix of Thai and English, saying, 'What you did to me, forcing me to give you a b*****b, many times over the years, when you were 14 or 16.

Pi, that affected me.

' In the recording, a voice believed to be Sunit does not deny the allegations but responds, 'I don't even know what I'm doing, to be honest. I'm just like a child who doesn't know what they're doing.

' Sunit initially denied the accusations, calling them 'deeply unsettling' and 'not true,' but admitted to 'rough' play during their youth. Despite the denial, the family conglomerate, Boonrawd, which owns the Singha brand, took swift action. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, CEO of the parent company and one of Thailand's richest men, signed a letter dismissing Sunit from his executive role, expressing 'deepest regret' to Siranudh and pledging cooperation with authorities.

Sunit also submitted a resignation letter, stating he would step down until the matter is clarified. The family, which Forbes estimates to be worth $1.75 billion, has been thrust into the spotlight, with the scandal dominating headlines and social media in Thailand. The case has resonated far beyond the family's gilded gates, sparking a wave of public testimonies from other abuse survivors in Thailand, a country where such topics have long been taboo.

Celebrities and public figures have shared their own harrowing experiences, including Patinya Kuantrakul, scion of a famous golf course, who revealed she was raped by her driver at age 11, leading to a pregnancy and abortion. Influencer Taylor Srirat disclosed being sexually assaulted by his 50-year-old boss when he was 19. The hashtag #PsiScott, derived from Siranudh's nickname, has trended on Thai social media, with many expressing gratitude for his courage and sharing their own stories of abuse.

Siranudh has stated that the overwhelming support from people in and outside Thailand makes him 'feel so much love and support.

' This scandal not only threatens to tarnish the Singha brand, a globally recognized beer with partnerships including Chelsea FC and Haas F1, but also highlights the deep-seated issues of sexual abuse and cover-ups in influential families. As legal proceedings loom, the case serves as a pivotal moment in Thailand's ongoing struggle to address sexual violence and support survivors





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